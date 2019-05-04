DENVER, Colorado — A Denver UMB Bank that was robbed on Nov. 23, 2018 was robbed again today - by the same person, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The suspect approached the teller and then passed a note demanding money. Afterwards, the suspect fled southbound on Wewatta Street towards Speer Boulevard on a bicycle, according to DPD.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and DPD are asking for the public's help identifying the bank robber.

The suspect is identified as a white male between 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a slim to medium build. He wore a dark flat-bill baseball hat with sunglasses, a dark lightweight jacket and dark jeans.

Denver man robs same bank twice within a year.

FBI Denver Division

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for anyone who matches this description and anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or has discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense. The sentence will increase if a dangerous weapon was used during the crime.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, they're asked to contact FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Tipsters can remain anonymous and also earn up to $2,000 by calling 720-913-7867.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS