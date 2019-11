DENVER — Police are investigating a disturbance that resulted in a shooting overnight in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting early Saturday in the 4600 block of Wyandot Street appeared to start with a disturbance.

One man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. The injury wasn't life-threatening, police said.

Denver police were working to identify a suspect, and the investigation was on-going.