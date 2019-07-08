LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A man who tried to steal a vehicle in Louisville threatened the owner of the vehicle with a gun after the owner confronted him, Louisville Police said in a release.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 900 block of Dillon Road.

Police released a sketch of the suspect who they said left the area in a waiting vehicle, described as a late model grey four-door Dodge Ram 1500. It was driven by a second male, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the men or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Logan Haymore at 303-335-4616 or the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444.

Tippers can also remain anonymous by contacting Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

