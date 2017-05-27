Two years ago, 9NEWS Reporter TaRhonda Thomas shared a story that connected so deeply with viewers that she still receives heartfelt messages today.

Thomas told of the life, and untimely loss, of her brother Chief Warrant Officer 2 Terry Thomas. The Apache helicopter pilot died in service in 2006. Thomas was married with two children.

TaRhonda shared his story in hopes of making the true meaning of Memorial Day clearer to those who didn’t know that the federal holiday was created as a day to honor members of the military who died in service.

After the story aired in 2015, military families, veterans and civilians all reached out, sharing their sentiments and vowing to honor Memorial Day’s purpose. They also all had a similar question: how is Thomas’ brother’s family doing now?

In this video essay, Thomas updates her family’s story and shares her thanks for those who make sure America’s heroes are not forgotten.

