An annual ceremony paying tribute Colorado’s fallen military heroes will be held Saturday, May 26 in downtown Denver.

The 19th annual Veterans Memorial Day Tribute honors the service and sacrifice of veterans past and present.

This year’s ceremony will feature musical performances by the US Navy Band Northwest Brass Quintet, soloist Rosemary White, and violist Valerie Reives.

Each Gold Star family will be honored with a banner bearing the name of their loved one, as every branch of the military is represented in a wreath-laying ceremony.

The tribute is open to the public, giving all people a way to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day.

It starts at 10 a.m. in the POF Hall at 1340 Sherman Street, just south of the state capitol.

