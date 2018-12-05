Those close to Army Spc. Gabe Conde described the fallen soldier as a man of unwavering faith who had a love for the outdoors.

A crowd gathered at Life Bridge Christian Church in Longmont Saturday for a funeral service honoring the 22-year-old who was killed during combat in Afghanistan on April 30.

Three friends who went to Berthoud High School with Gabe fought back tears while sharing memories of the man they described as determined and confident.

During the service, Conde was also remembered by family members as being fearless, stoic, and was wise beyond his years.

You can watch the entire funeral service in the video below. Can't see? Click or tap here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

People line the streets to honor fallen soldier Gabe Conde

Procession honors fallen soldier Spc. Gabe Conde

Family of slain soldier knew he was a 'warrior' from young age

Remains of Berthoud soldier returned to U.S.

Soldier and Berthoud High grad killed by small arms fire in Afghanistan

© 2018 KUSA