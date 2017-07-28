KUSA — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing its part to thank active military members and veterans this August by giving them free admission to every state park.

In order to get the pass, veterans and servicemen and women just show their proof of military service at any state park office. In turn, they’ll get a hang tag that will get their vehicle into any park they want.

RELATED| Celebrate Colorado Day with free park admission on August 6

Other fees, like those for camping and fishing, still apply.

For more information and for a list of state parks, go to: http://cpw.state.co.us/

© 2018 KUSA-TV