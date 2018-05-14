The public is invited to line the route as Specialist Gabe Conde is moved to his final resting place on Monday afternoon.

Specialist Conde's body will be transferred from the Life Bridge Church in Longmont to Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver where there will be a private burial.

Below is the route and approximate times for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

12:45 pm – 12:50 pm Leave church Eastbound on Ute Hwy to I-25

12:52 pm – 12:58 pm Eastbound CO 66 (Ute Hwy) onto Southbound I-25

1:02 pm – 1:12 pm Southbound on I-25 at Hwy 52

1:05 pm – 1:15 pm Southbound on I-25 at Hwy 7

1:07 pm – 1:17 pm Southbound on I-25 at Northwest Pkwy

1:10 pm – 1:20 pm Southbound on I-25 at 120th Ave.

1:12 pm – 1:22 pm Southbound on I-25 at Thornton Pkwy

1:15 pm – 1:25 pm Southbound on I-25 at U.S. 36

1:23 pm – 1:33 pm Southbound on I-25 at 58th Ave.

1:25 pm – 1:35 pm Southbound on I-25 at I-70

1:27 pm – 1:37 pm Southbound on I-25 at Speer Blvd.

1:30 pm – 1:40 pm Southbound on I-25 at Colfax Ave.

1:33 pm – 1:43 pm Southbound on I-25 onto Westbound Hampden Ave.

1:37 pm – 1:47 pm Westbound on Hampden Ave. at Colorado Blvd.

1:39 pm – 1:49 pm Westbound on Hampden Ave. at Santa Fe Dr.

1:44 pm – 1:54 pm Westbound on Hampden Ave onto Southbound Lowell Blvd.

1:45 pm – 1:55 pm Southbound on Lowell Blvd onto Westbound Kenyon Blvd.

1:47 pm – 1:57 pm Westbound on Kenyon Blvd onto Southbound Sheridan Blvd.

1:48 pm – 1:58 pm Southbound on Sheridan Blvd into Ft. Logan National Cemetery.

On Friday, the body of Specialist Conde was returned to Colorado, more than a week after he was killed during a small arms fire in Afghanistan. A procession of vehicles in his honor then traveled north, passing through Berthoud – the place where his family has lived since 2009 – before ending in Longmont, where his funeral was held on Saturday.

Conde enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 2015 in Berthoud after spending a year studying at the Colorado School of Mines and had been assigned to the U.S. Army Alaska since April 2016.

He deployed with the brigade to Afghanistan in September 2017 in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

