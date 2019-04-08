THORNTON, Colo. — The driver of a motorcycle died early Sunday in a wreck on Interstate 25 northbound near 144th Avenue, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. north of the 144th Avenue exit, said Officer Matt Barnes with Thornton police.

A motorcycle, possibly traveling at a high rate of speed, rear-ended a vehicle in the center lane of I-25, Barnes said. The motorcycle lost control and crashed.

The motorcycle's driver, an adult male, died at the scene. An adult female passenger was transported to a hospital in critical condition, Barnes said.

The vehicle, which had two occupants, stayed on-scene. Neither of the people in the vehicle were injured, according to Barnes.

I-25 northbound was shut down for several hours and reopened after 6:30 a.m.

