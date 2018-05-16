Multiple animals were killed in a trailer fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Denver’s Elyria-Swansea neighborhood.

Denver Fire Department spokesperson Greg Pixley says the trailer at 5225 Adams St. was already on fire when crews arrived.

No one was home at the time, but two adult dogs, three puppies, two cats and two birds were found dead.

Pixley was an “unknown number” of animals are still unaccounted for.

It’s unclear how many people lived in the home.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

