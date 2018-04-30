Top spots for a traditional High Tea Afternoon tea at the Lowell Hotel's Pembroke Room in New York offers an escape from the city's hustle and bustle of New York. 01 / 14 Afternoon tea at the Lowell Hotel's Pembroke Room in New York offers an escape from the city's hustle and bustle of New York. 01 / 14

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

If you plan on taking mom out for Mother’s Day, maybe you should consider a tea room, says Lorna Reeves, editor of TeaTime magazine. “After Christmas, our research shows that Mother’s Day is the most popular time to have afternoon tea. That’s certainly a great way to pamper her.” And with the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coming up later this month, the British tradition will be particularly timely. Reeves shares some favorite places to raise a cup with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

Rose Tree Cottage, Pasadena, Calif.

The tea served by British owner Edmund Fry is so authentic that his customers have included the Royal Family. Indeed, this is where bride-to-be Meghan Markle came to prepare for her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth. “They do a very, very, very traditional tea,” Reeves says. “They don’t put anything in their tea room that’s not British.” rosetreecottage.com

More: Going to the Royal Wedding? Here's what you need to know

The Pembroke Room, Lowell Hotel, New York City

Maybe afternoon tea is the reason this city never sleeps. Although there are many tea purveyors across Manhattan, Reeves particularly likes the offering at The Lowell Hotel on the city’s Upper East Side. “It’s a nice oasis after you’ve been out in the hustle and bustle of New York. It’s a very serene setting.” lowellhotel.com/restaurants-and-bar/afternoon-tea

Queen Mary Tea Room, Seattle

For more than 30 years, former pastry chef Mary Greengo has served warming teas in this city known for long, damp winters. And while the food is delicious, the teas also stand out. “Mary has a lot of blends. It’s really well done. Everything’s made fresh and there’s a good selection,” Reeves says. queenmarytea.com

The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

You won’t leave hungry from this tea, which includes a least a dozen savory and sweet options, all for $28. “It’s one of the best values. People have the misconception that tea food is not filling,” Reeves says. The room, which opened for the city’s 2002 Winter Olympics, also offers special pricing for children’s teas. grandamerica.com/dining/afternoon-tea/

English Rose Tea Room, Carefree, Ariz.

The British owner of this room set up shop because she couldn’t find a proper cup of tea when she moved to Arizona. “There probably would have been an easier way,” Reeves muses. But the room, which draws on her childhood experiences in England, has been a hit, offering services like etiquette classes, daddy-daughter teas, and even a Royal Wedding tea to mark the big day. carefreetea.com

More: This week in food and drink: Cafes, coffee and tea

Royal Park Hotel, Rochester, Mich.

Reeves singles out this room because of longtime hostess Mary Kuhn, who carefully attends to regulars and newcomers alike, personally preparing each pot of tea. “She pays attention to the details. Customers really love that personal touch.” And it even offers gluten-free and vegetarian options. royalparkhotel.net/royal-tea.htm

Teaberry’s Tea Room, Flemington, N.J.

Tea drinkers will find a wealth of choices at this quaint room in a Victorian-era home. The multi-page tea menu contains more than 100 choices, including, black, white and green teas, along with herbal and fruit blends, and decaf options. “They have a lot of very good teas, and they make all their food fresh,” Reeves says. teaberrys.com

Gypsy’s Tearoom, Westminster, Md.

Visitors may be surprised to find sophisticated tea service in this small town between Baltimore and Gettysburg, Pa. The shop, located in an 18th century building, offers custom tea blends and surprising options like South American mate tea and South African Rooibos red tea. “It’s an out-of-the-way place, a little off the beaten path,” Reeves says. gypsystearoom.com

Laura’s Tea Room, Ridgeway, S.C.

Guests not only choose a tea, but they can choose their china from a collection of more than 150 tea cups in this tiny Southern town’s tea room. “You can pick one that’s fitting for your personal esthetic and it’s also a neat conversation starter,” Reeves says. There’s also a collection of vintage hats that can be borrowed for the meal. laurastearoom.com

The Royal Tea Room, Tampa

Tucked away in a strip shopping mall, this tea room has been wowing guests for more than 20 years, Reeves says. There’s soft music, dim lighting and made-from-scratch food. “It has a beautiful relaxing ambience. You go in there and you just want to stay forever.” royaltearoomtampa.blogspot.com/

Sri Lanka's standout tea destinations Before reaching the winding road up to hill country, spend a few nights relaxing at Kahanda Kanda, a lush, inland tea estate outside of the coastal fort city of Galle. 01 / 50 Before reaching the winding road up to hill country, spend a few nights relaxing at Kahanda Kanda, a lush, inland tea estate outside of the coastal fort city of Galle. 01 / 50

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com