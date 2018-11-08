See the 19 new UNESCO World Heritage sites for 2018
Fanjingshan, China.
Naumburg Cathedral, Germany.
Ivrea, Italy.
Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia.
Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region, Iran.
Sansa, Buddhist Mountain Monasteries in Korea, South Korea.
Caliphate City of Medina Azahara, Spain.
Archaeological Border Complex of Hedeby and the Danevirke, Germany.
Ancient City of Qalhat, Oman.
Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, India.
Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki Region, Japan.
Göbekli Tepe, Turkey.
Chaine des Puys - Limagne, France.
Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa.
Aasivissuit – Nipisat, Demark.
Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Valley, Mexico.
Al-Ahsa Oasis, Saudi Arabia.
Pimachiowin Aki, Canada.
Thimlich Ohinga Archaeological Site, Kenya.
UNESCO has added 19 new sites to its World Heritage List for 2018, ranging from a cathedral in Germany to volcanoes in France to Art Deco buildings in India. See the gallery above for photos of all the sites that achieved World Heritage status this year, and learn more about them at whc.unesco.org.

Cultural sites:

  • Aasivissuit – Nipisat. Inuit Hunting Ground between Ice and Sea, Demark
  • Al-Ahsa Oasis, an evolving Cultural Landscape, Saudi Arabia
  • Ancient City of Qalhat, Oman
  • Archaeological Border Complex of Hedeby and the Danevirke, Germany
  • Caliphate City of Medina Azahara, Spain
  • Göbekli Tepe, Turkey
  • Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki Region, Japan
  • Ivrea, industrial city of the 20th century, Italy
  • Naumburg Cathedral, Germany
  • Sansa, Buddhist Mountain Monasteries in Korea, South Korea
  • Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region, Iran
  • Thimlich Ohinga Archaeological Site, Kenya
  • Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, India

Natural sites:

  • Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa
  • Chaine des Puys - Limagne fault tectonic arena, France

Mixed sites:

  • Chiribiquete National Park – “The Maloca of the Jaguar”, Colombia
  • Pimachiowin Aki, Canada
  • Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Valley: originary habitat of Mesoamerica, Mexico
