WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Two New Jersey Transit buses collided Friday morning on the New York side of the Lincoln Tunnel, transit officials confirmed.

Nancy Snyder, spokeswoman with NJ Transit, said the accident occurred around 10 a.m. when one bus rear ended the other.

New Jersey Transit officials say a bus from Wayne, N.J., rear-ended one from Oradell, N.J.

Snyder said that nine of the 25 customers on the bus from Wayne had non-life threatening injuries while there were 23 non-life threatening injuries to customers on the bus from Oradell.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey manages the tunnel. Port Authority Police will be investigating the cause of the crash, NJ Transit said.

The Lincoln Tunnel connects New York City with New Jersey and is a major transit artery.

The Lincoln Tunnel is fully operational and delays are being reported, said Steve Coleman, spokesman for the Port Authority.

Two @NJTRANSIT buses involved in an accident in the Lincoln Tunnel have been evacuated and EMS is on scene responding to injured passengers. No critical injuries have been reported at this time. Lincoln Tunnel remains operational with delays. — Lincoln Tunnel (@PANYNJ_LT) May 18, 2018

Port Authority OEM is on scene of the motor vehicle crash outside of the Lincoln Tunnel. For service updates, follow @PANYNJ_LT — Port Authority OEM (@PortAuthOEM) May 18, 2018

Due to an accident with injuries at the exit of the center tunnel NYC, buses departing and arriving at the PA Bus Term may experience delays. [82] — PortAuthBusTerminal (@PABusTerminal) May 18, 2018

The Lincoln Tunnel to NY is experiencing delays due to an accident. [77] — Lincoln Tunnel (@PANYNJ_LT) May 18, 2018

Contributing: Curtis Tate, The (Bergen County, N.J.) Record; The Associated Press. Follow Kaitlyn Kanzler on Twitter: @KaitlynKanzler8

