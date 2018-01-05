USA TODAY’s Jocelyn McClurg scopes out the hottest books on sale each week.

1. Robin by Dave Itzkoff (Henry Holt, non-fiction, on sale May 15)

What it’s about: A biography of popular comedian/actor Robin Williams, who committed suicide in 2014 at age 63; he was suffering from Lewy body dementia.

The buzz: A “perceptive biography … gives Williams’s many fans a rare glimpse of the man behind the celebrity,” says Publishers Weekly.

2. By Invitation Only by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, fiction, on sale May 15)

What it’s about: In the latest “Lowcountry Tale,” parents on both sides must adapt when the privileged daughter of a Chicago power broker becomes engaged to the son of Southern peach farmers.

The buzz: Frank’s last three books — Same Beach, Next Year; All Summer Long and All the Single Ladies — were all Top 15 USA TODAY best sellers.

3. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press, non-fiction, on sale May 15)

What it’s about: The well-known food writer (The Omnivore’s Dilemma) now investigates What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence, as his subtitle puts it.

The buzz: “Elucidating and enthralling,” says Booklist in a starred review.

4. The Favorite Sister by Jessica Knoll (Simon & Schuster, fiction, on sale May 15)

What it’s about: The fourth season of Goal Diggers, a reality TV show set in New York featuring five hyper-competitive women, is rocked by a murder.

The buzz: This is the follow-up to Knoll’s debut 2015 thriller Luckiest Girl Alive, which USA TODAY praised as “a beach read with some serious bite.”

5. In Praise of Wasting Time by Alan Lightman (TED/Simon & Schuster, non-fiction, on sale May 15)

What it’s about: Lightman, an MIT physicist and fiction writer (Einstein’s Dreams), says we need to unplug from technology to allow creative thought (and sheer sanity) to flourish.

The buzz: “Lightman … takes a page from Thoreau, convincingly arguing that we must embrace play, solitude, and contemplation to leaven our hyperstimulated lives,” says Kirkus Reviews.

