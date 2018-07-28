50 beautiful photos of the Brooklyn Bridge

The Brooklyn Bridge is one of the most iconic and historic structures in New York City. Completed in 1883, the hybrid cable-stayed/suspension bridge connects Brooklyn with lower Manhattan. There is a pedestrian walkway set above the traffic that allows for a pleasant, scenic and free walk across the East River and back. The city skyline views are outstanding, but it's not just a tourist attraction. Many locals use the walkway to commute between Brooklyn and Manhattan. This makes for interesting people watching, as well as sightseeing. Check out the slideshow above for some spectacular views of this famous landmark.

