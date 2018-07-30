AP CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES A USA CA
San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, on July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, AP

Although it could be weeks or months away, the deadly Carr Fire and other horrific wildfires in California and across the U.S. West will eventually be doused, the flames and smoke a distant memory.

But how long will it be before things return to "normal?"

For some folks, it could be years, or perhaps never: "In the communities where these large fires hit, there can be a decades-long impact," said Merritt Turetsky, an ecosystem ecologist at the University of Guelph in Canada. 

Fires can leave entire neighborhoods ruined. Turetsky related a story of people moving back into a neighborhood into the only home that a wildfire spared. Suddenly, they realize they're living alone in a blackened and charred landscape, one that might never be rebuilt.

Nationally, only 25 percent of burned homes were rebuilt within five years, according to a 2015 study in the International Journal of Wildland Fire.

Big fires can also decimate the environment. When man-made materials from houses, cars or other buildings burn, they can release toxins into the soil, rivers or streams, Turetsky said. They're also released into the air we breathe.

Overall, "the aftereffects of a wildfire on watershed can be drastic," according to Cal Fire. "Rates of erosion and runoff can increase to dangerous levels following wildfires in California. Normally trees, shrubs, grass and other protective ground cover help prevent soil detachment and allow rainfall to infiltrate into the soil."

Thus, landslides and mudslides can bring further misery to fire-scarred areas when winter rains come. This coming winter, an El Niño is likely, the Climate Prediction Center said, which generally means additional rainfall for California.

More: Intense heat, 'firenadoes' fuel deadly Carr Fire in California

More: 'He loved what he was doing': Firefighter who died in California blaze captained elite team

Massive wildfires can also cause fundamental changes to forests and wildlife, Turetsky said.

"Severe wildfires harm forest soil, making it difficult for conifer tress to grow and for forests to regenerate, she said. "This not only impacts the stability of these forests but also wildlife habitat."

And while some wildlife can outrun fires, often they end up in our suburban backyards, which isn't good for the animals or us. Smaller animals, however, may not be able to outrun it as their habitats continue to shrink.

Although forest fires have been a natural part of history, today the fires are burning longer and more intensively because of human-caused climate change. 

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said about half of the increase in wildfires in the U.S. West can be blamed on global warming.

So far in 2018, fires have charred about 7,200 square miles across the U.S., which is about 1,400 square miles above average, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
01 / 29
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
02 / 29
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
03 / 29
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
04 / 29
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
05 / 29
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
06 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
07 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
08 / 29
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
09 / 29
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
10 / 29
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
11 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
12 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
13 / 29
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
14 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
15 / 29
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
16 / 29
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
17 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
18 / 29
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
19 / 29
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
20 / 29
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
21 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
22 / 29
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
23 / 29
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
24 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
25 / 29
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
26 / 29
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
27 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
28 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
29 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com