Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday his country will boycott U.S. electronic goods following President Donald Trump's move to increase duties on steel and aluminum from Turkey, a NATO ally.

The escalating trade dispute between the two nations comes amid an argument about imprisoned American pastor Andrew Brunson. The Trump administration has placed sanctions on Turkish officials for failing to release him.

"If (the United States) has the iPhone, there's Samsung on the other side," Erdogan said in a televised speech, referring to the Apple smartphone and the rival South Korean brand. "We (also) have our Venus and Vestel," he said, referring to Turkish smartphones.

It was unclear how Erdogan intended to enforce the boycott.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the country's finance minister would address a large gathering of foreign investors on Thursday. In his speech, Erdogan also renewed a call for Turks to convert their dollars into the Turkish lira, to help strengthen the currency.

The growing diplomatic dispute has helped accelerate a months-long decline for the lira currency. It has dropped 45 percent this year, although it stabilized Tuesday near record-lows. The lira was up 6 percent to around 6.55 per dollar Tuesday in the wake of an injection of money into the economy from Turkey's central bank on Monday.

More: President Trump hits Turkey with heavier tariffs on steel and aluminum

More: Trump administration sanctions Turkish officials over American pastor's arrest

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com