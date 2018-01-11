An entire New Zealand village is for sale for $1.8 million

A screen-grab of the view from Otematata-­Kurow Road in Kurow, New Zealand, where an entire village is up for sale.

Looking to purchase something a bit larger than a house? How about an entire village?

The Lake Waitaki Village in New Zealand is up for sale, according to a listing from New Zealand-based real estate agent Kelli Milmine.

Located in the Waitaki Valley, the historic community is near a popular tourist trail and situated on a picturesque lake.

The starting price? A cool $2.8 million NZD (or about $1.8 million USD).

The 1930s complex is comprised of a 585 square-meter (6296.89 square-foot) refurbished main lodge, eight three-bedroom houses, a 190 square-meter cafe/bar and full commercial kitchen. Plenty of vehicles can also be parked in the nine-bay garage.

In addition to the living areas, there is also 14 hectares (or about 34.6 acres) of lakeside land.

Only one problem – if you're not a resident of New Zealand, purchasing the property may be a no-go.

Last year, the country passed a law that bans foreigners from buying into most of the residential property market.

