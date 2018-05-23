Ariana Grande seems to have No Tears Left To Cry when talking about her former flame Mac Miller.

The singer opened up on Twitter Wednesday about her relationship with the rapper in response to a Twitter user who criticized her for breaking up with him.

"Mac Miller totaling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," the user shared Monday.

The Side to Side singer swung back with a lengthy post a few days later, in which she describes her previous relationship with Miller "toxic."

"how absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is (about) me)," she wrote. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be."

She continued, saying she tried supporting Miller and continues to do so.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his (expletive) together is a very major problem. let's please stop doing that," she wrote.

She continued, "of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray form the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

The original tweeter responded to Grande's post Wednesday with a lengthy apology, to which Grande thanked him.

"I appreciate your response (very) much," she wrote. "sending u love."

Grande dated Miller for about two years before announcing their breakup earlier this month. Now outlets like People and Us Weekly are reporting that the singer is seeing Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.

