Homeowners looking to spruce up their property and catch up on gardening projects delayed by poor spring weather buoyed Home Depot's second-quarter profit.

Concern about the nation's largest home improvement retailer rose after it had a lackluster start to spring and a dip in sales for the first three months of the year. But the results for the April to June period, which surpassed Wall Street expectations, suggested an upswing in activity among do-it-yourself home repairers and home remodeling contractors.

"The U.S. economy and drivers for home improvement spending are strong," Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said on a conference call with investment analysts after the company released its results. "We feel very positive about the strength of the home improvement sector and the customers' willingness to spend."

Second-quarter net income rose to $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share, from $2.7 billion, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the same period last year, Atlanta-based Home Depot reported Tuesday. The company's profit beat the forecast of $3.28 billion, or $2.85 per share, expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

More customers frequented Home Depot and spent more, the company said. The company had 455.4 million transactions, compared with 441.8 million in the same three-month period a year ago. And customers spent more, $66.20 on average, than they spent a year ago ($63.05).

Sales rose 8.4 percent to $30.46 billion, surpassing expectations of $30 billion; Home Depot reported $28.1 billion in revenue during the same period last year.

The retailer also gave an upbeat sales forecast for the rest of the year, with sales expected to rise 7 percent for fiscal 2018, compared to 5.3 percent last year.

The company's rebound suggests Home Depot not only recouped much of the lost sales from bad weather during the first three months of the year but also saw a surge in more homeowners spending on their homes, said Neil Saunders, managing director of retail consultancy GlobalData.

"Much of this is down to more robust consumer finances and increased levels of consumer confidence, both of which have stimulated spending on a variety of improvement projects from complete refurbishments to small decorative tasks," Saunders said. "Home Depot's strong brand presence and its good marketing mean it has captured the lion's share of the growth in the DIY category."

Home Depot's results offer a hopeful sign for a sluggish U.S. housing market, which has seen buyers hunting for higher-priced homes amid a tight, but slightly expanding inventory of listings on the market.

Shares of Home Depot (HD) rose $1, or 0.5 percent, in early trading Tuesday to $195.10.

