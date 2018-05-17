For the second time in a week, videotape has caught what appears to be an angry white guy going on a rant against people who are different than himself.

This time, it's about workers at a New York restaurant who spoke Spanish in his presence. The man's criticism then morphs into alleging the workers are in the U.S. illegally and that his taxes are supporting all of them.

The man was identified by the New York Daily News as attorney Aaron Schlossberg. The video went viral on YouTube on the same day as President Trump said "these aren't people. They're animals" during a meeting with law enforcement officials on the subject of illegal immigration at the White House.

His comment came after a comment from the sheriff of Fresno County, Calif., about issues in deporting members of MS-13, a violent gang. Trump and his chief spokeswoman clarified Thursday that Trump was referring to gang members, not illegal immigrants as a whole.

At the restaurant, identified by WABC-TV as the Fresh Kitchen in Manhattan, the man starts off by complaining to an employee who appears to be a manager, "Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English."

He says it's "every person I listen to" — pointing around the room. "It's America."

Though parts of the videotape are inaudable, he is heard saying: "My guess is they are not documented."

He blasts them for having come to the U.S. and how they "live off my money. I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do is speak English."Trump's remarks and the new video came as some leaders were sounding notes of inclusiveness. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted "the 8.6 million people who call this city home speak more than 200 languages — they're all New Yorkers and they're all welcome here."

New York City's diversity is our strength. It's what makes this city great. The 8.6 million people who call this city home speak more than 200 languages – they’re all New Yorkers and they’re all welcome here. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 16, 2018

The rant surfaces days after another video was shot at a coffee shop in Riverside, Calif. In that one, a man singles out a woman wearing a headdress called a niqab that covers most of her face, except for her eyes, and prods her by asking whether it's Halloween.

She then asks him questions and the video rolls. He says he doesn't like the Islamic religion and that he fears Muslims will try to kill him. In that video, he is denied service by a barista who said he caused a commotion and was acting "very racist."

