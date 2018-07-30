Johnny C. Taylor Jr., a human-resources expert, is tackling your questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society.

The questions submitted by readers and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: In a meeting, my HR manager invited me to share my thoughts and concerns about management. He specifically noted that his office was a safe place where I could speak freely and not get in trouble. I shared several concerns about my supervisor. Two weeks later, I was given a written warning for "misrepresenting communications between my supervisor and I to HR." Two months later, I was denied an annual merit increase and was told the reason was that written warning. I feel the "safe meeting" was misleading. Am I wrong about this? — J.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr: I’m sorry that you feel that the promise of a safe space was violated.

Unfortunately, it’s difficult for me to comment on your HR manager’s actions without knowing more information. I can discuss your question in general terms, which may be helpful.

One of the greatest challenges for an HR professional is balancing the sometimes-conflicting responsibility of being a trusted resource for employees and an effective partner for the business.

At times, employees may assume that anything said to an HR professional is confidential and cannot be shared.

However, if an issue raises concerns about potential liability for the organization or can significantly impact the business or other employees, then the HR professional is obligated to discuss the situation with those who need to know within the company.

When an employee asks an HR professional for a confidential discussion, the HR professional often must tell the employee that, depending on what is shared, the matter might not be able to remain entirely private.

For example, if an employee raises false claims about his supervisor to damage the supervisor’s reputation, it would be appropriate for the HR manager to work with the supervisor to create and deliver a written warning.

Or, if an employee shares that he has suffered harassment by a coworker, the company has a legal obligation to respond to that information. As a result, the information most likely would need to be shared with others who can investigate the matter further.

HR is the guardian of workplace culture and works in the interests of the entire organization. It’s not a matter of taking sides.

It also might be helpful for you to know that it is not unusual for an organization to have a policy stating that any employee who is currently on a written warning/disciplinary action would not be eligible for transfers, promotions, increases or bonuses.

I hope this gives you enough information so that you can determine the appropriate next steps to take in resolving this issue.

More: Ask HR: How can I get my company to start offering more interesting perks?

More: Ask HR: My company wants a health risk assessment. What will it be used for?

More: Ask HR: Can I be fired for attending a protest or speaking up publicly about politics?

More: Ask HR: I have to monitor email accounts of former exec. Some are sexually offensive. What do I do?

Q. What’s the real purpose of an exit interview? Can I politely decline to do an exit interview at the job that I’ll be leaving at the end of the month? – Anonymous

Taylor: As you leave your current position, your employer most likely offers an exit interview as a way to learn more about the reasons why you are leaving.

Exit interviews can help company leaders understand and address potential business or workplace issues that you or others may have.

At the same time, the interview enables you to raise awareness of problems without fear of repercussions. However, don’t view it as an opportunity to vent. You’ll want to share honest, but thoughtful and constructive, comments.

In fact, this also is your chance to talk about what works well at the company. You can even recognize a manager or co-worker who you respect as a role model, high performer or leader.

The interview is likely to be conducted by an HR representative rather than a direct manager. This allows the departing employee to feel comfortable sharing information.

And yes, you can decline to do an exit interview. But I encourage you to do one.

If you feel uncomfortable with a face-to-face exit interview, you may want to request a format that’s more comfortable for you such as a questionnaire. The same guidelines apply if you are commenting in writing:

Be honest, thoughtful and constructive.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com