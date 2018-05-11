There's been a policy change at athletic wear firm Under Armour: Employees can no longer use their corporate credit cards to pay for strip club visits.

According to the WSJ, execs at Under Armour, led by CEO Kevin Plank, have for years entertained both athletes and co-workers at strip clubs. The WSJ also alleges years of sexual misconduct at the firm.

The company says those days are now in the past. It put out a statement, saying it had addressed "Inappropriate behavior that challenges our values or violates our policies is unacceptable—and will not be tolerated. We are committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace.”

Earlier this year, several executives at rival Nike resigned due to complaints that its top leadership ignored or helped exacerbate a culture that is hostile and demeaning to women, what company chairman and CEO Mark Parker said were “behavioral issues that are inconsistent with Nike's values.”

Under Armour, which is based in Baltimore, is best known for selling exercise gear and owns the popular apps MyFitnessPal, Endomondo and MapMyFitness.

Armour reported $5 billion in revenue for 2017.

