WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States would leave negotiations with North Korea if the upcoming meeting on leader Kim Jong Un's nuclear program goes south.

“A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away,” Pompeo said in his opening remarks for a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

The nation's top diplomat has said that the United States is still working toward holding a historic summit with North Korea on June 12 in Singapore.

He called denuclearization of North Korea "our top national security priority."

"The maximum pressure campaign of diplomatic and economic sanctions is bearing fruit with the historic meeting set to take place on June 12th," and was supported by allies, Pompeo said. "Our posture will not change until we see credible steps taken toward the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

He said the administration is "clear-eyed about the regime’s history."

Past agreements with North Korea have resulted in many broken promises. "It’s time to solve this once and for all," he said.

Pompeo has met twice with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, once in April as CIA director and earlier this month as secretary of State when he brought back three U.S. detainees held by North Korea.

Kim appeared genuine and engaged in conversation, Pompeo said.

"He knows the file. He doesn’t use notes. We had real conversations, not stilted talking points like we’ve had in the past with the North Koreans," Pompeo said. "He’s from a different generation. It’s my hope that when he meets with the president he’s willing to pursue a strategic shift."

Pompeo defined "denuclearization" as President Trump's goal for North Korea to eliminate its nuclear weapons arsenal, and its capacity to develop and deliver such weapons.

"There are multiple components of their system that threatens America," Pompeo said, including missiles, rocket engines, production of fissile nuclear material, and the capacity to produce that fissile material.

"The president has made clear we are prepared to provide security assurances" to Kim, "if we get a good deal," Pompeo said.