WASHINGTON — Senators launched into a bipartisan grilling of Trump administration officials on Tuesday during a Judiciary Committee hearing focused on reviewing a controversial policy that separated immigrant families who tried to enter the U.S. illegally.

The government is racing to reunite families who were separated under the administration's so-called "zero tolerance" policy. The administration implemented the practice to deter illegal immigration, but later reversed itself in the face of widespread, bipartisan backlash.

"We're here today because the Trump Administration has engaged in ... a deeply immoral and haphazard policy that fundamentally betrays American values, "said California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee chair, took a more neutral approach but conceded the administration had "mishandled the family separations."

In his opening remarks, the Iowa Republican said the hearing was originally intended to be about something else but "it quickly became evident that more oversight of the administration's entire family separation and reunification effort was needed."

"Like many well-intentioned policies, there were unintended consequences," Grassley said.

Administration officials in charge of border enforcement defended their treatment of those immigrant families apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they were just following orders in the separations and reunification process.

"We do not leave our humanity behind when we report for duty,” Carla Provost, who is the acting chief of the U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in her opening remarks.

Several dozen protesters, who stood up at the start of Provost's remarks with signs calling for the abolition of ICE, reunification of families and more, were immediately escorted out of the hearing room after Provost started speaking.

Executive Director of Enforcements and Removal Operations Matthew Albence pushed back on allegations that children were kept in bars in detention. He described the "family residential centers" where children were housed as "more like a summer camp" because of 24/7 access to food and water, educational and recreational opportunities and medical care.

He also said allegations of abuse reported by the New York Times were investigated and his agency was committed to providing a detailed plan to end abuse within facilities.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that minors held in a Texas facility were so troubling that she ordered the government to transfer all the children to other facilities until improvements could be made.

The administration's "zero tolerance" policy required that most people apprehended trying to illegally cross the border were to be charged with a criminal violation, and sent to immigration detention centers or federal prisons to await deportation hearings. That prompted the government to separate them from their children, due to a U.S. law and a 1997 court settlement, known as the Flores Consent Decree, that limits the detention of children to no more than 20 days.

The policy was widely condemned - including by Trump's own family - and the president signed an executive order ending the practice in an attempt to mitigate the problem.

A week later, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, based in San Diego, ruled that the practice may have violated the due process rights of the families, and ordered the administration to reunite them within 30 days.

Lawyers on both sides are now at odds over whether the government met the judge's final deadline, which passed last Thursday.

Justice Department lawyers say they fully complied by reuniting 1,442 children with their parents by the deadline. ACLU attorneys, who brought the lawsuit against the administration, say that wasn't nearly enough. They contend that the government originally identified more than 2,500 children that should have been reunited with their parents.

Sabraw said the government deserves "great credit" for the reunification of families it completed, but said the administration still has much work remaining to reunite those whose parents were deported without their children.

"The government is at fault for losing several hundred parents in the process," Sabraw said during a court hearing last Friday.

Trump touted Sabraw's positive comments Monday night in a tweet, but left out the judge's critical remarks.

"A highly respected Federal judge today stated that the “Trump Administration gets great credit” for reuniting illegal families. Thank you, and please look at the previous administrations record - not good!" he said.

Trump has called on Congress to find a permanent solution for an immigration system that he blames for allowing family units to enter the country and be released on parole as they await their deportation hearings. So far, lawmakers have failed to do so despite the introduction of multiple bills addressing the situation.

Lawmakers remained divided mostly along partisan lines on what should happen to the families once they were reunited.

Some Republicans, including Grassley, have called for Congress to repeal the requirement under the Flores Settlement that keeps children from being detained for longer than 20 days.

"Congress deserves its fair share of blame," for failing to reverse the Flores Settlement, Grassley said.

Grassley and two other fellow Republican senators – Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis - penned an op-ed in USA Today on Sunday pressing for a repeal of the Flores settlement as” the only solution to immigrant family separation and detention.”

Immigrant advocates and Democratic lawmakers say eliminating that specific provision of the Flores Settlement could result in immigrant families remaining in detention for years to await a hearing before an immigration judge.

The Flores Settlement is "the last thing we should get rid of” said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic Whip. He said the court ruling allows for "the humanitarian treatment of unaccompanied minors."

Democrats are preaching a different approach. Three Democratic senators have introduced legislation that would reunite families and allow them to stay in the United States until the child’s immigration proceedings are over, or until the child turns 18.

Republicans have rejected the "catch and release" policy because it allows undocumented immigrants to remain in the country for years.

There is, however, a bipartisan bill in the works. Feinstein said she and a group of senators from both parties were working on a narrow bill that would address the situation.

"The bill is straightforward and limited to address the current crisis," said Feinstein.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the GOP Whip said "we could pass that legislation today." Cornyn said that legislation, which is still being hammered out, would allow for families to be detained together while they wait to see an immigration judge and would be moved to the front of the line to expedite the process.

The Senate hearing is taking place just one day after Trump doubled down on his threat of a government shutdown if Congress does not appropriate money for a wall along the southern border and a crackdown on undocumented immigration. The GOP-controlled Congress is unlikely pass legislation that will meet the president's demands before the government is set to run out of money this fall.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com