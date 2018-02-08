This home in the River Ridge Park subdivision in Redding Calif was completely destroyed in the Carr fire, Aug 1, 2018.

REDDING, Calif. – The surging wildfires raging across Northern California represent a "new normal" and the state must be prepared to spend billions of dollars dousing, containing and trying to curb them in the future, Gov. Jerry Brown said.

Brown, speaking at a news conference Wednesday, said the state's exploding population combined with climate change has conspired to create ripe conditions for the prodigious blazes.

"Nature is very powerful and we are not on the side of nature," Brown said. "Every year is teaching the fire authorities new lessons. We are in uncharted territory."

The state is ablaze with more than a dozen wildfires. The largest, the Carr Fire, has killed six people and roared through 190 square miles in and around this city 200 miles north of San Francisco. More than 1,000 homes have been confirmed destroyed, and each day the number grows.

The fire was 35 percent contained. Some residents were returning to charred neighborhoods, hoping their homes were spared. Joel Chase, 31, was not among the fortunate. All he found was his red-topped outdoor gazebo.

"I expected more ash than crumble," Chase said as he surveyed chunks of scorched debris.

Alyssa Henderson and her boyfriend Justin Chavez gratefully watched as a PG&E employee sifted through the rubble of their home for personal treasures. One item, a rock, was painted with text that read: “Blessed are those that expect nothing for they shall not be disappointed.”

“I’ll give this to my mom,” Henderson said. “She’ll be happy with that.”

Chavez said he had been trying to cut shrubs down Thursday to help safeguard their home when the fire crested the ridge and barreled down toward them.

“I could only keep my eyes open for about ten seconds at a time because it was so hot,” he said. “We just kind of left and hoped for the best.”

Just 300 miles to the south, a fire roaring near Yosemite National Park grew to more than 100 square miles, Cal Fire reported. The fire has killed two firefighters and was 39 percent contained Thursday. The Yosemite Valley, home to many of the park's iconic cliffs and waterfalls, has been off limits since July 25 – and officials say it will stay that way until at least Sunday.

And twin fires in Mendocino and Lake Counties had grown to 170 square miles. Fourteen homes have been destroyed, but one of the blazes was 50 percent contained Thursday, Cal Fire said.

"For most of the night both fires remained active in the upper elevations," Cal Fire said in a statement. "The fire continues to spread into the Mendocino National Forest. ... aVery steep terrain and fire intensity on the fire front make it difficult to insert crews in certain areas of the fire."

A recurring theme for all the fires was heat, wind and dry vegetation. The governor said the state, which was home to less than 20 million people a half century ago, was "not designed for 40 million people." Construction and the exhaust from 32 million cars are taking their toll, he said.

The Carr Fire is already the sixth-most destructive wildfire in state history, and it's not out yet. Half of California's 10 most destructive wildfires have burned in the past four years. And the Carr Fire is the earliest major wildfire in decades, a sobering statistic as fire seasons continue to grow longer.

Brown said he was building a home not far from the fire zone. And he was worried that it might burn some day.

"We are in a new normal," Brown said. "We are in for a really rough ride."

Schultz and Adami report for the Redding Record Searchlight; Bacon reported from McLean, Va.

