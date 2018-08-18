Kevin Nicholson (left), Tammy Baldwin (center) and Leah Vukmir (right)

Well, that was long and expensive.

After a year of campaigning and millions of dollars in spending by two Republicans, a Democrat and more than two dozen outside groups, there's finally some clarity in the U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin.

We have a Republican nominee.

Leah Vukmir won a hard-fought GOP primary against Kevin Nicholson Tuesday to advance to the November election against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

So, what have we learned through the twists and turns of a marathon campaign?

Here are five takeaways.

1. Cash only goes so far

Nicholson, a former Democrat, U.S. Marine veteran and a Delafield businessman, had never run for office before. But he caught the eye of Illinois businessman Richard Uihlein, who went all in on the Nicholson candidacy.

Uihlein funded groups poured $10.7 million into the race, launching a flurry of ads that gave Nicholson name recognition and a platform to fight for the nomination. Ultimately, Nicholson couldn't get over the top. But without Uihlein's money, he probably couldn't have gotten as far as he did.

A Vukmir allied super PAC responded with more than $2.5 million in ad spending, hitting Nicholson hard on his past support for abortion rights while he was president of the College Democrats of America. It was a short, effective punch to the gut.

2. Mileage matters

Vukmir, a state senator from Brookfield, campaigned the old-fashioned way. By car. She put more than 82,000 miles on her vehicle, going from one end of the state to the other, hitting all 72 counties, many multiple times. Her strategy was simple. Meet Republican activists where they live. Listen to their concerns. Ask for their support at the state party convention.

3. Endorsements count

Nearly every top Republican official endorsed Vukmir, including House Speaker Paul Ryan. She also claimed the largest prize in the pre-primary season, the endorsement at the state party convention.

With the party machinery behind her, Vukmir had access to donor lists, volunteers and field offices, the ingredients for an effective ground game. Vukmir's volunteers knocked on doors and got voters to the polls.

Nicholson ran as a political outsider and paid a price for having a thin local operation on the ground. The establishment got behind Vukmir and the voters followed.

4. Vukmir dominated GOP heartland

It's no secret. To win a Republican primary, you have to do well in the Milwaukee suburbs, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties. Vukmir rolled up the score around Milwaukee. Nicholson sought a different path to victory, trying to tap into Donald Trump voters in the Fox Valley and the northern part of the state. It was a sensible strategy. The problem was he couldn't claw enough votes away from Vukmir in the Milwaukee area and she was strong out state.

5. Baldwin didn't just sit on the sidelines

From $5 million in campaign ads to stepped up fundraising to a full schedule of appearances around the state, Baldwin has been running hard yet quietly for the past year. The payoff: She boosted her name recognition and got her favorable rating to inch above her unfavorable. She'll start the general election campaign well-funded and better known than a year ago.

And one more thing: You'll have a hard time finding a bigger contrast in any Senate race in the country. Baldwin is one of the most liberal federal lawmakers and Vukmir is one of Wisconsin's most conservative legislators.

