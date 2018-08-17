Man in workout gear wearing a Fitbit Versa Smartwatch

That next smart speaker, fitness tracker or smartwatch you buy will likely cost more if another wave of products gets hit with tariffs as part of the U.S.-China trade war.

Additional tariffs being considered on imports from China could cause consumers to pay between $1.6 billion and $3.2 billion more in 2019 for electronic products such as smart speakers, smartwatches and other Bluetooth-enabled devices, according to a new study published Friday by the Consumer Technology Association.

Last month, President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, and another $16 billion worth are set to take effect next week. Additional products are being considered – including tech products and parts – after Trump threatened tariffs on all Chinese imports, valued at $500 billion.

So far, the trade fight has caused companies like Harley Davidson to consider moving some manufacturing from the U.S. and other companies to lay off some workers since China increased tariffs in response.

But the next series could directly hit consumers in the pocketbook, with "a substantial negative impact," the CTA said. Tariffs of 10 percent to 25 percent would boost prices on popular personal electronics and other services.

Many of those products connect users to the internet and help them stay connected to others. The list of connected devices facing potential increases of 8.5 percent to 22 percent includes: broadband modems, smart speakers, smartwatches and other smart appliances, as well as other Bluetooth-enabled products such as wireless headphones and fitness trackers.

As a result, all connected devices, regardless of where they are manufactured, would likely cost 3.2 percent to 6.2 percent more, the CTA study estimated. That could mean a $4 to $8 increase in the price of a fitness tracker or smart speaker.

The Trump administration has engaged China in the tariff battle to improve the market for U.S. exporters. Supporters say the plan could work as the U.S. currently has a strong economy and low unemployment rates. But others are concerned about the potential cascading effect of tariffs, such as lower sales and, in turn, job cuts.

“Foreign governments don’t pay the cost of tariffs, Americans do – and for that reason, U.S. trade policy needs to steer clear of tariffs that act like taxes on American manufacturers and consumers," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and president of the CTA, an Arlington, Virginia-based trade group representing device manufacturers, software developers and other tech companies. "The danger we face – the unintended consequence – is that tariffs mean Americans will pay more for all the devices they use every day to access the internet.”

Another potential repercussion should additional tariffs go into effect: higher-priced broadband and cloud storage bills. That's because the list of 6,200 potential products being considered for tariffs includes printed circuit assemblies, used in a multitude of devices and by large data centers, and networking products such as gateways, routers and modems used by consumers and businesses.

CTA estimates prices on imported circuitry assemblies could increase 9 percent to 23 percent, which would cost U.S. companies an additional $900 million to $1.8 billion in 2019.

That could cost consumers more, but the CTA didn't wage an estimate. That's because data centers will likely have to increase prices for its customers such as internet service providers. Those ISPs will also be faced with additional costs for modems and routers it buys.

Eventually, the higher cost will be passed down to consumers, says Sage Chandler, the CTA's vice president of international trade, who has made the case to trade officials for omitting electronics such as televisions from tariffs.

"All those products actually make up the ecosystem of the internet," Chandler said. "You start to see a world where you could start stifling innovation and creative ideas and thinking, as well as communication just on a peer-to-peer basis."

Beyond the consumer effects, smaller tech startups have concerns about how such higher prices could cause them to lay off workers or not hire new ones. "That's the only place they have to trim (their budgets)," Chandler said.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

