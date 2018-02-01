More than three dozen lawmakers will not be returning to Congress after the 2018 midterm elections. Some have resigned amid scandal, some are retiring at the end of this term, some are seeking higher office and some have joined the Trump administration.

Here's a list of who is out:

Senate retirements

House retirements

*In announcing his retirement from the House, Delaney said he would run for president in the 2020 election.

**Kihuen faces sexual harassment allegations.

*** Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., died in office.

House members running for governor

House members running for Senate

Members who resigned already

*Franken, Conyers, Franks, Farenthold and Meehan resigned after facing sexual misconduct allegations. Murphy resigned in the wake of a sex scandal.

**Becerra is now the attorney general for California, filling the spot left vacant by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Lawmakers who joined the Trump administration

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former senator from Alabama

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, former representative from Montana

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, former representative from South Carolina

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former representative from Kansas and former CIA director

Tom Price, former Health and Human Services secretary and former representative from Georgia

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, former representative from Oklahoma

