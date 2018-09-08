Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican from Clarence, Erie County.

Jamie Germano/@jgermano1/Staff Photographer

New York Congressman Chris Collins spoke out late Wednesday hours after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges including insider trading, vowing to fight the "meritless" accusations and pledging to continue his November election bid.

At a news conference, the Republican addressed the accusations in a seven-minute statement after which he didn't take any questions. He said he hasn't violated ethical guidelines or laws with his personal investments and vowed to remain on the ballot for re-election in New York's 27th Congressional District in November.

"The charges that have been levied against me are meritless and I will mount a vigorous defense in court to clear my name," Collins said.

Collins and two co-defendants surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning in Manhattan, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New York’s Southern District.

All three pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned in federal court, with bail for each set at $500,000. The judge set a return date of Oct. 11 for a status hearing.

More: New York GOP Rep. Chris Collins arrested on insider trading charges

More: Along with Rep. Chris Collins, here are other lawmakers indicted while in office

A federal indictment charges Collins his son Cameron, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron's fiancée, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and seven counts of securities fraud.

Rep. Collins is also charged with making false statements to the FBI.

"These charges are a reminder that this is a nation of laws and that everybody stands equal before the bar of justice," said Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, at a noon press briefing. "Congressman Collins, who by virtue of his office helps to write the laws of this nation, acted as if the law didn't apply to him. The charges today demonstrate once again that no matter what the crime or who committed it, we stand committed in the pursuit of justice without fear or favor."

► READ: Collins arrested: What we know now

► READ: Federal indictment against Collins, et al

► READ: SEC complaint against Collins, et al

► READ: Fraud charges against Collins explained

Specifically, Rep. Collins is accused of receiving inside information about negative clinical trial tests conducted by Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company with which he has long been associated.

He then is accused of passing that information on to his son, prompting the son and others to sell 1.78 million Innate shares shortly before the bad news was made public in June 2017 and the share price plummeted.

Those others included Cameron Collins' fiancée, Lauren Zarsky, her mother, Dorothy, and other friends and family members.

They avoided losses of $768,600, according to the complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Congressman Collins had a legal duty to keep that inside information secret until it was released by the company to the public," Berman said. "Instead, as alleged, he decided to commit a crime. He placed his family and friends above the public good."

In a message to supporters Wednesday afternoon, Collins said he and his son look forward to clearing their names and being exonerated at trial.

"My connections with the company are well known," Collins said. "I believe I acted properly, and within the law, at all times with regard to my affiliation with Innate. Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have followed all rules and all ethical guidelines when it comes to my personal investments."

Includes reporting by staff writers Steve Orr and Gary Craig, Albany correspondent Jon Campbell and Washington bureau correspondent Nicole Gaudiano, all part of the USA TODAY Network.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com