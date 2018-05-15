Toys and other items are strewn around one of the rooms of a home on May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children and arrested their parents in Fairfield, Calif. Authorities removed the children living at the home on March 31 and placed them in protective custody after one of them ran away.

A Northern California dad is being held on more than $5 million bail and his wife vehemently denies claims of child abuse after police say they rescued the couple's 10 children from a life of squalor and physical abuse.

Jonathan Allen, 29, on Monday pleaded not guilty to nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse. His wife, Ina Rogers, 30, was charged with child neglect last month and is free on $10,000 bail, but authorities said she could face additional charges.

The case began six weeks ago, when Rogers called police to report that the couple's oldest child was missing. The 12-year-old son was found and returned to the home, but police found nine more kids in a home they described as filthy.

“Officers located unsafe and unsanitary living conditions including garbage and spoiled food on the floor, animal and human feces and a large amount of debris making areas of the house unpassable,” Fairfield Police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said.

The children, as young as four months old, were taken into protective custody. A subsequent investigation revealed "a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children," police said. The abuse claims date back to 2014.

"The children described incidents of intentional abuse resulting in puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun or airsoft gun," Hurlbut said.

Rogers was unrepentant. She said the children suffered bumps and bruises associated with being kids but no serious injuries. The house was a mess the day police returned their child because she had tossed everything around looking for her son, she said.

"My husband is an amazing person," she said. "I am an amazing mother. I am not going to allow this to break us and I'm not going to stop fighting."

Solano County prosecutor Sharon Henry said the children described "sadistic" treatment to professional counselors over the weeks they were away from their parents.

"I am horrified by the statements that were given by these children," she said. "We have the children first and foremost in our minds. And as a parent, first and foremost in my heart."

