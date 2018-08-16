Looks like Disneyland may have shut down Earl of Sandwich for nothing.

And ESPN Zone. Even, yes, Rainforest Café.

Plans to build the resort hotel destined to take their places in Downtown Disney have been put on hold, all thanks to a change of address.

The 700-room luxury resort was to have opened in 2021, with the help of a $267 million tax break approved two years ago by the Anaheim city council.

Just one problem. The council approved the tax break for a hotel on the Disneyland Resort’s north end. Park officials eventually decided to build the hotel roughly two blocks south in Downtown Disney, nullifying the tax break.

Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait called it a fundamentally different project and thus ineligible for the tax break, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In response, Disney decided to postpone work on the hotel as it considered the economic viability of the planned hotel, according to the Times.

Earlier this summer, Disney shut down the AMC multiplex as well as the other businesses where the hotel was to be built. The move turned the west end of Downtown Disney into a dead zone, though the area does occasionally host food trucks.

When Disney unveiled the hotel’s design in October 2017, it called it a “game-changer” for Anaheim.

It got that right.

