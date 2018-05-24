Disney World's Incredible Summer Walt Disney World Resort guests can chill out all summer long with cool thrills in the four Disney theme parks, spills at the two Disney water parks, Disney Character encounters, shopping, dining and many other unforgettable experiencesÑlike Frozen Summer Fun at Disney's Hollywood Studios, new entertainment acts at Epcot, the Teen Beach 2: Beach Party at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and the new Harambe Market at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World Resort is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer) 01 / 13 Walt Disney World Resort guests can chill out all summer long with cool thrills in the four Disney theme parks, spills at the two Disney water parks, Disney Character encounters, shopping, dining and many other unforgettable experiencesÑlike Frozen Summer Fun at Disney's Hollywood Studios, new entertainment acts at Epcot, the Teen Beach 2: Beach Party at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and the new Harambe Market at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World Resort is located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer) 01 / 13

The big news at Walt Disney World this year is that Toy Story Land will be opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You might think that the Florida resort would build its seasonal marketing around the new area and come up with a snappy campaign name like “Disney World is A-Buzz this Summer” or “Woody You Want to Make Some Memories?” But, another Pixar film, Incredibles 2, is set to be released on June 15. So in the interest of corporate synergy, it’s going to be an “Incredible Summer” at the theme park mecca.

Another possible reason why Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and their super-duper offspring will be grabbing the spotlight: Toy Story Land won’t be opening until June 30. The Incredible Tomorrowland Expo, however, will be ready to roll Memorial Day Weekend, just in time for the kickoff of the summer season. From May 25 through September 3, the Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland will get an Incredibles overlay with decorations and music inspired by the original movie and its new sequel. Characters from the films will be on hand, while a themed dance party will invite visitors to get their incredible grooves on.

Over at Epcot, characters from another sector of Disney‘s vast empire will be going all the way (and keeping the company’s synergy machine chugging along). Star-Lord, along with Gamora and a backup band, will be performing daily mini-concerts from June 9 through August 19 for Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix Live. Expect set lists that will be heavy with cheesy power ballads and other 70s-era hits favored by the Marvel Universe superhero. The Guardians will be getting a permanent home at Epcot in the next couple of years. They will be featured in one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters, which is now under construction at Future World.

With many of its original attractions closed and large swaths of its land under construction for some time, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been a shell of its former self. That will change in late June when Toy Story Land opens its toy box.

It is the first phase of a radical makeover and expansion of the park. Next year, both the Chinese Theater attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and the feverishly anticipated land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, will debut.

In the meantime, the 11-acre Toy Story Land opening this June will welcome two new attractions: the Slinky Dog Dash family coaster and the spinning ride, Alien Swirling Saucers. It will also incorporate the existing 3D shooter attraction, Toy Story Mania, and open a new quick-service eatery, Woody’s Lunch Box.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrated its 20th anniversary on Earth Day, April 22 with the re-launch of its live bird show. “Up! A Great Bird Adventure” introduced Wilderness Explorer, Russell, and his canine companion, Dug, from the Pixar movie, Up. Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, DJs at Donald‘s Dino-Bash will crank out tunes nightly in the Dinoland U.S.A. section of the Animal Kingdom. The Donald in question is, of course, Donald Duck. He’ll be joined by Launchpad McQuack, Scrooge McDuck, and other characters for daytime meet-and-greets and nighttime boogie bashes.

It's been one year since Pandora – The World of Avatar opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The hugely popular land has gotten a huge addition—and I do mean huge. Since April 22, a ten-foot-tall, 4.2-ton mechanical contraption has been walking among guests in the Valley of Mo’ara. Operated by human pilots, the Pandora Utility Suit is based on the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP) robotic devices featured in James Cameron’s movie, Avatar. It includes large, motorized hands that can perform nimble tasks.

There will certainly be no shortage of Disney World dance parties this Incredible Summer. You could even shake your bathing suited booty at the water park, Typhoon Lagoon. On Thursday and Saturday evenings from June 21 through Aug. 11, Partysaurus Rex and his Toy Story buddies will be hosting parties on the beach as part of Disney H2O Glow Nights. The special events will require separate tickets.

