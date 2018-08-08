Amazon has 17 tech hubs in North America outside Seattle that employ more than 17,500 corporate, as opposed to warehouse and fulfillment, staff. That number is anticipated to rise to 26,200 by 2023.

Here's where they are — and why.

San Francisco Bay Area

Size: 6,000 staffers

Businesses: Amazon Devices; Amazon Web Services; Amazon Alexa

Why: Silicon Valley is here, in addition to Stanford University, University of California-Berkeley and other universities with strong computer science and engineering programs.

Vancouver, Canada

Size: 1,000, increasing to 4,000 by 2023.

Businesses: Amazon Alexa; Amazon Web Services; Amazon Fulfillment Technology

Why: Major universities, close to Seattle and it’s easier for highly-educated people to get a work visa in Canada than in the U.S.. It’s also got strong ties with China and Asia, making it attractive to engineers from those areas.

An Amazon office building at 27 Melcher St. in Boston, which houses some of the 1,200 Amazon corporate staff who work in the greater Boston area. The newly refurbished building was formerly a Necco wafer candy factory.

New York City

Size: 1,800, increasing to 3,800 by 2023.

Businesses: Amazon Media Group; Amazon Fashion; Amazon Publishing

Why: New York is the center of the publishing and fashion industries and it has multiple globally-recognized universities.

A common area at one of Amazon's offices in Boston.

Boston

Size: 1,200, increasing to 3,200

Businesses: Amazon Alexa; Amazon Robotics; Audible

Why: Boston has the largest cluster of research universities in the nation and is also a strong center for robotics studies.

Washington, D.C./Northern Virginia

Size: 2,500

Businesses: Amazon Web Services; Amazon Global Corporate

Why: Not only is Washington, D.C., a center of political power, it’s also a major source of cybersecurity and network infrastructure talent. That’s in part because of the flow of highly trained security staff into the private sector from the military and government agencies. Loudoun County, in Virginia, is also home to the largest concentration of data centers in the nation.

Los Angeles

Size: 1,300

Businesses: Amazon Studios; Amazon Game Studios; Prime Video; IMDb

Why: Los Angeles is the center of the film industry and an increasingly important center for gaming. Plus, it has multiple highly-regarded universities and colleges nearby.

Amazon's offices in Austin, Texas.

Austin, Texas

Size: 850

Businesses: Amazon Business; Amazon Fulfillment Technology.

Why: The Austin region has multiple research universities with strong tech departments. It was also home to Dell Computer, founded in 1984, which helped create a tech ecosystem in the city.

Amazon's offices in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto

Size: 600, increasing to 800 by 2023

Businesses: Amazon Fulfillment Technology; Amazon Alexa; Amazon Web Services

Why: Major universities, the most cosmopolitan city in Canada, relatively liberal immigration policies for highly-educated workers. And it's the home of the largest constellation of artificial intelligence research and companies because the godfather of artificial Intelligence, professor Geoffrey Hinton of the University of Toronto, is here.

Dallas

Size: 500

Businesses: Amazon Web Services

Why: Research universities and Dallas was the home of Texas Instruments where the first integrated circuit was commercialized, creating a tech concentration in the area.

Portland, Oregon

Size: 400

Businesses: Amazon Web Services; AWS Elemental

Why: Intel has four campuses in the Portland area and employees over 20,000 workers, making the region a tech-magnet. Multiple other tech companies have put offices here to take advantage of the talent. It also has several highly-rated universities.

Phoenix

Size: 350

Businesses: Amazon Business; Amazon Marketplace

Why: Amazon has long had some of its largest fulfillment centers in the area, as well as a major Customer Service Center, making it a hub for operations and innovations in these areas.

Amazon's offices in Chicago.

Chicago

Size: 200, increasing to 400 by 2023.

Businesses: Amazon Web Services; Amazon Media Group

Why: Lots of universities, middle of the country. It also has an extremely diversified economy with many national companies headquartered there, making it a good place for Amazon's cloud computing business, AWS.

Amazon's offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis

Size: 150, increasing to 350 by 2023.

Businesses: Transportation Technology; AWS; Amazon Lockers and Pickup Points

Why: Good universities and Minneapolis is home to both Target and Best Buy, making is a hub for retail innovations.

Atlanta

Size: 275

Businesses: Amazon Fulfillment Technology; Amazon Web Services

Why: Atlanta is a major center of logistics talent and companies because it has been home to UPS since 1991. Plus it's got nearby Emory University and Georgia Tech, among others, pumping out a steady supply of tech talent.

Denver

Size: 200

Businesses: Amazon Devices; Amazon Web Services

Why: Several strong universities and it is increasingly an alternative for tech talent from the San Francisco Bay area looking for a high quality of life and better value-for-money in real estate.

Detroit

Size: 175

Businesses: Amazon Marketplace

Why: Universities, also a burgeoning center for tech entrepreneurs.

Amazon's Pittsburgh offices.

Pittsburgh

Size: 65, increasing to 190 by 2023.

Businesses: Amazon Translation Services and Products; Amazon Alexa

Why: Carnegie Mellon University, a hugely important computer and science research center for robotics, machine translation, transportation and self-driving cars.

