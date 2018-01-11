LIVE
Photo by: Andy Wong, AP
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

NATION-NOW

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping discuss U.S.-Chinese trade battle; plan more meetings

Trump, China's Xi discuss trade battle
Author: David Jackson, USA TODAY
Published: 10:12 AM EDT November 1, 2018
Updated: 11:34 AM EDT November 1, 2018

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "a long and very good conversation" with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping but declined to comment in detail about the brewing trade war between the two countries.

"We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade," Trump tweeted.

Discussions are "moving along nicely" and will continue at a Group of 20 nations summit next month in Argentina, Trump said, adding that he and Xi also discussed North Korea.

The United States and China have hit each other with tariffs on trade exports, but aides are also negotiating new agreements on what the U.S. calls unfair trade practices by the Chinese.

