Have you always dreamed of escaping to an island with nothing but cats for company? Well, now’s your chance.

God's Little People Cat Rescue, based in a “secluded nature preserved area” on the Greek island "paradise" of Syros, is looking for someone to look after 55 cats for while the sanctuary's owner, Joan Bowell, is away.

The job advertisement, posted on the animal charity's Facebook page, reads: “PAID JOB OFFER WITH CATS! (this is genuine and NOT a joke - friends, please feel free to verify!).”

The ad calls for “a mature and genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats and would love their company.” Trained vets and animal nurses get extra bonus points, and "cat-whispering skills” should come naturally.

Boswell, an artist, is looking for someone over 45 years of age who can drive a manual car in order to take sick cats to the vet. The job is long-term, with a minimum period of six months, according to the post.

“You’ll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility — and rest comfortably in your own company,” the job advert says. “That said, you’ll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you’ll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house.”

Boswell said suitable candidates will be interviewed via Skype at the end of August. After a period of volunteering in October, the paid work, which includes free housing, water and electricity, starts November 1.

The advert has been shared more than 20,000 times, and over 200 candidates have emailed Bowell so far, according to the BBC.

