Drive-in movie theaters in (almost) every state
Alabama: Dogs and their families are welcome at Coyote Drive-in in Leeds, Alabama. The drive-in opened in summer 2016 and screens movies year-round.
Arizona: Cars line up for a screening at the West Wind Drive-In in Glendale, Arizona. The drive-in has a whopping 9 screens, and is the last operating drive-in in the state; it’s open year-round.
Arkansas: The Kenda Drive-In in Marshall, Arkansas has been a family-favorite since 1966.
California: The Mission Tiki Drive-In in Montclair, California, was recently featured in "Architectural Digest" for its unique style.
Colorado: The Holiday Twin Drive In in Fort Collins, Colorado has two screens, each playing a double feature every night. The classic drive is one of just 9 drive in movie lots left in Colorado.
Connecticut: Guests settle in for a film in a vintage Cadillac at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace in Mansfield, Connecticut.
D.C.: Though it’s in Stephens City, Virginia, the Family Drive-In is only remaining drive-in in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area.
Florida: The Silver Moon Drive-In in Lakeland, Florida has been in continuous operation since its opening in 1958 and screens movies throughout the year.
Idaho: Built in 1953 in Idaho's potato growing region, the Spud Drive-In in Driggs is a nostalgic treat for summer movie-goers.
Illinois: The Route 66 Drive In in Springfield, Illinois was named the Green Meadows Drive-In Theater when it opened in 1978. After going dark in 1982 for 20 years, the drive in reopened with its new name in 2002.
Indiana: A stunning sunset provides pre-show entertainment at the CenterBrook-Drive-in in Martinsville, Indiana.
Iowa: Opened for business in 1948, the Valle Drive-In in Newton is the oldest and most authentic drive-in in Iowa.
Kansas: The Boulevard Drive-In Theatre in Kansas City, Kansas, was the first in the world to install digital sound.
Kentucky: The Bourbon Drive-In Theater in Paris, Kentucky, has been family owned and operated since 1956.
Maine: After being closed 30 years, in 2015 the Bangor Drive-In in Bangor, Maine, reopened with dual screens, signature events and a concession.
Maryland: Bengies Drive-In in Middle River, Maryland, opened in 1956 and has stayed open since. It’s the last drive-in still open in the state.
Massachusetts: The Wellfleet Drive-In Movie Theater in Wellfleet, Massachusetts has remained open since 1957 and is the last drive-in theater on Cape Cod.
Michigan: The Capri Drive-In Theater entrance and screen in Coldwater, Michigan.
Minnesota: The SkyVu Drive In Movie Theater in Warren, Minnesota holds up to 180 cars.
Mississippi: Mississippi’s lone drive-in theater is the Iuka Drive In in, well, Iuka. The drive-in opened in 1957 and is considered one of the smallest in the U.S.
Missouri: The 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Montana: A summer evening is the perfect time to watch a movie under the stars at the Silver Bow Drive-in-in Butte, Montana.
Nebraska: The Drive-In Theater at Falconwood Park in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Nevada: The West Wind Las Vegas (Nevada) 6 Drive-in screens current movies and pipes sound into vehicles via FM radio.
New Hampshire: Opened in 1948, the Northfield Drive-In in Hinsdale, New Hampshire is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Not only were scenes of “The Cider House Rules” filmed here, but the drive-in sits in two states - New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
New Jersey: The Delsea Drive-In in Vineland, New Jersey is the state’s only remaining drive-in theater. It originally opened in 1949 and went dark for 17 years in 1987, with its reopening in 2004.
New Mexico: Ft. Union Drive In in Las Vegas, the only drive-in theater in New Mexico, shows two movies on Saturdays and Sundays during the summertime.
New York: The Malta Drive In Movie Theater in Malta, New York has been a drive-in destination since 1949. It features two screens and a concession stand.
North Carolina: The Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre for the drive-in in Henderson, North Carolina, is the state’s oldest drive-in, showing movies since July 15, 1949.
Ohio: The Holiday Auto Theatre opened in Hamilton, Ohio in 1948, and the current owners purchased it in the 1980s; they have made it their mission to refurbish and keep it alive. The Holiday Auto Theatre is one of the few drive-in theatres open year-round.
Oklahoma: In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the 30-foot-tall cowboy on the Winchester Drive-in sign who waves to passerby is named Chester.
Oregon: The 99W Drive-In in the Willamette Valley in Newberg, Oregon, has been open since 1953.
Pennsylvania: In operation since 1934, Shankweiler’s in Orefield, Pennsylvania, is America's oldest continuously operation drive-in theatre.
Rhode Island: The Rustic Tri View Drive In in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, first opened in 1951 and is open seasonally from April through September.
South Carolina: Pictured here, the projection room shaped like a peach at the Monetta Drive-In Theater, aka The Big Mo, in Monetta, South Carolina.
South Dakota: The Midway Drive-In in Miller, South Dakota, was one of the first drive-ins to convert to digital, and is the smallest of the remaining drive-ins in the state.
Tennessee: The Stardust Drive In in Watertown, Tennessee,opened in 2003 and combines nostalgia of the past with modern-day technology and sound.
Texas: First opened in 1952, The Brazos Drive-In Theatre is located about a mile from Granbury's Historic Square in Granbury, Texas.
Utah: Established in 1949, The Motor Vu Theater single screen in Erda, Utah was rebuilt after a tornado destroyed it in the early-1990s.
Vermont: Established in 1954, the Bethel Drive-In in Bethel, Vermont, continues to play today's biggest films amidst the rural Vermont landscape.
Virginia: Hull's Drive-In in Lexington, Virginia, is the nation's only non-profit, community-owned drive-in theater.
Washington: The Blue Fox Drive-In in OakHarbor, Washington, can fit nearly 300 cars and is open year-round.
West Virginia: Warner's Drive-In was founded in 1952 in Franklin, West Virginia. The screen was constructed on the side of a building.
Wisconsin: Watch movies under the stars at the Stardust Twin Drive-In Theater in Chetek, Wisconsin.
Wyoming: The American Dream Drive-In in Powell, Wyoming, opened in 1948, making it the state’s oldest drive-in. It is also Wyoming’s only drive-in theater.
The year’s National Drive-in Movie Day on June 6 marked the eighty-fifth anniversary of the drive-in movie theater. On June 6, 1933, Richard M. Hollingshead, Jr. opened the first drive-in theater in New Jersey, and the idea of parking, tuning the radio and watching a movie from the comfort of the car took hold. By the late-1950s, movie goers were jumping into their cars and heading to 4,000 drive-ins across the U.S. 

Today, a fraction of that number of drive-in theaters remains, with about 330 in existence across the country. Here, we take a look at one drive-in movie theater in each state to inspire you to go retro at the drive-in (Note: Unfortunately, there are not any operating drive-in theaters in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, or North Dakota).To find a drive-in movie theater near you, visit driveinmovie.com.

