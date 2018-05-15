A Sichuan Airlines pilot was pulled half out of his plane Monday, after the windshield on the Airbus A319 broke.

Nobody died in emergency with 119 passengers on board the flight from Chongqing in China to the Tibetan capital of Lhasa. Capt. Liu Chuanjian made an emergency landing in Chengdu.

The captain told Chengdu Business News that the windshield made a loud noise when it shattered.

“When I looked over to my side, half of my co-pilot’s body was hanging out of the window,” Liu said. “Fortunately, he was wearing a seatbelt.”

The incident happened about 32,800 feet in the air and the aircraft depressurized at a temperature of 40 degrees below zero, Jiang Wenxue, a Civil Aviation Administration official, told the state news agency Xinhua, according to CNN.

"The situation was very critical,” Jiang said.

Zhou Yanwen, an injured flight attendant, said the emergency happened while she was serving food that was thrown into the air.

"All people were shouting onboard," Zhou told the China News Service. "We just tried our best to reassure the passengers and make everyone believe us that we could touch down safely."

Sichuan Airlines issued a statement on Weibo, a service similar to Twitter, that said the captain “is in normal condition and is resting” and that the co-pilot who was nearly pulled from the plane “scratched the skin.” The airline said it was arranging to get passengers to their destination.

The Chinese incident involved a different plane and manufacturer than the Southwest Airlines flight April 17, when a passenger died after being pulled partially through a broken window after an engine exploded on the Boeing 737.

