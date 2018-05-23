Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018.

The royal wedding knockoff rush is beginning and USA TODAY has an exclusive first look.

Meghan Markle's exquisite Givenchy wedding gown, widely hailed as a royal triumph as she walked down the aisle of St. George's Chapel, is likely to have a second life as a knockoff blockbuster as dressmakers rush to supply brides clamoring for copies.

On Friday, just six days after the American actress married Prince Harry at a glorious royal wedding at Windsor Castle, online direct-to-consumer bridal brand Floravere will launch its own version "inspired" by Meghan's dress — believed to be the first — and will sell it for $1,475.

That's just a fraction of the estimated cost (anywhere from about $140,000 to somewhere far north of $250,000) of Meghan's bonded silk cady stunner with the sleek silhouette, modern three-quarter sleeves and a bateau neckline framing her face and shoulders and accentuating her slender waist.

The Floravere gown is currently on sale online for $1,475.

As Kensington Palace described it, "the lines of the dress extended towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza." Her 16-foot silk tulle veil stretched out behind her, featuring flora representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth at Meghan's request.

The Floravere design is the product of a team of designers who once worked for such boldfaced brands as Monique Lhuillier, Vera Wang, Marchesa and Amsale, says Floravere co-founder Denise Jin. The company can move fast and offer prices below $2,250 because its supply chain is more direct than that of the traditional bridal industry.

"This is yet another step in Floravere's mission to make the luxury bridal experience radically accessible," says Jin. "Their direct-to-consumer model allows them to offer incredibly high-quality wedding gowns using the same fabrics and construction as runway brands, but at a fraction of the price."

Floravere's dress is not an exact replica: For one thing, it features cap sleeves. But the brides who will wear the "inspired-by" copies don't have to follow the royal tradition of brides expected to cover arms and shoulders.

Floravere's Meghan Markle-inspired dress, the 'M. Markle' gown.

"We crafted our own interpretation of her gown for brides having a less formal affair, so we drew inspiration from the elegant boat neck and clean lines of her gown but put a little fresh twist on it by bringing it off-the-shoulder with a shorter sleeve," says Jin.

The dress will be made in Los Angeles of a matte satin fabric. "We sourced this fabric specifically from Japan so it feels really special, luxurious, and one-of-a-kind," Jin says.

They'll be available for brides to order as of Friday and samples to try on will ship in about six weeks. If they decide to buy, it will be made-to-order and shipped in three to six months.

The retail knockoff industry was caught by surprise, like much of the fashion industry and press in general, by Markle's selection of Givenchy and its British design chief, Clare Waight Keller, as the designer for her wedding ceremony gown.

(Stella McCartney was picked to make her reception dress, a sexy white halterneck gown that probably cost more than $100,000; an online site called Boohoo sold out of an already available lookalike that cost $44).

Before the wedding, other design houses, including Ralph & Russo (who designed her engagement portrait dress) and Erdem had been tipped as the likely winners of this especially prestigious (and lucrative) design commission.

The Floravere dress may be the first-out-the-gate knockoff but within hours after the wedding plenty of other retailers and fashion media were crowing about other dresses — already available — that they think resemble the Givenchy.

"Well, it’s official: Boat necks and sleeves are in!," declared Amanda Lowell, a publicist for the French wedding fashion house Rime Arodaky, in an email to USA TODAY offering examples of dresses in its catalog on-trend with Meghan's dress.

Atelier Pronovias Resal Fringe-Back mermaid wedding gown available by special order through Nordstrom.

Alerted by magazines such as InStyle, attention immediately swiveled to Nordstrom's Atelier Pronovias gown: Sleek, with cuffed long sleeves, mermaid skirt and a dramatic train. The open back features an unexpected look: a string of beads creating a fringe finish. It sells for $3,480 (it's polyester, not silk) and is available by special order in selected Nordstrom stores.

Hello! magazine showcased a crepe long-sleeved wedding dress by New York-based designer Justin Alexander which was part of his Fall 2017 collection and is available now at bridal boutiques. Expect to pay around $2,100 to $2,800 for one of his creations.

"The simple design is a dead ringer for Meghan's dress and features the same detail, from the long sleeves to the slightly off-the-shoulder cut," Hello! reported.

Elle magazine did an entire feature online Saturday after the wedding on "10 Dresses You Can Buy Right Now That Look Like Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Gown."

It highlights dresses ranging from a $13,000 Delpozo number that is only remotely like Meghan's (it's entirely ruched and pleated) to an off-the-shoulder split-front stretch-jersey maxi dress by Alexis on sale for just $160.

But the best deal for a look-alike already available comes from a website called Missguided. Described as a white maxi dress with an open back, long sleeves and a fishtail design, it's just $60.

