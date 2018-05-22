Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, could face harsher questioning Tuesday before the European Parliament than he did last month in Congress.

Originally, Zuckerberg's appearance had been expected to be a closed-door meeting. But Antonio Tajani, president of European Parliament, confirmed Monday on Twitter that Zuckerberg agreed on having his address in Brussels live-streamed.

USA TODAY will be providing updates from event, which is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.

12:43 p.m. ET

Manfred Weber, member from Germany and head of the European People's Party, tells Zuckerberg that "to apologize is a good thing" and his appearance shows respect to European consumers. "But you know this is not enough and you said this in your presentation. Now it’s about acting."

12:40 p.m. ET

Zuckerberg says, "We’re committed to Europe," noting that Dublin, Ireland is the site of its European headquarters and that London has its biggest engineering team outside the U.S.

By the end of 2018, Facebook will employ 10,000 people across 12 European cities — up from 7,000 today, he says.

12:36 p.m. ET.

Zuckerberg notes that Facebook has worked with officials in Germany and France to combat election fraud involving malicious ads and misleading news stories.

"The playbook for fighting this is removing the ways in which spammers can make money," he said.

Facebook now bans sites that regularly run fake news so they can’t make money, he says. And fewer stories are showing up in news feeds.



12:30 p.m. ET

Zuckerberg says Facebook has more tightly restricted the data that apps can get in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

And the social network has improved tools for users, he says. An investigation of all apps that used data prior to Facebook's strengthening of data sharing in 2014 has led to suspension of more than 200 apps, he says.

12:27 p.m. ET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes opening remarks.

"Europeans make up a large and incredibly important part of our global community. Many of the values Europeans care most deeply about are values we share: from the importance of human rights and the need for community to a love of technology, with all the potential it brings."

Still, he tells the EU Conference of presidents that it has "become clear over the last couple of years that we haven't done enough to prevent the tools we've built from being used for harm as well. ... That was a mistake, and I’m sorry for it."

Zuckerberg is expected to echo many of the same messages he delivered last month before U.S. Congress. Many of the questions then were about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which 87 million Facebook users data was misappropriated after it was gathered through a personality research app. Date from as many as 2.7 million European Facebook users were involved in the incident, Facebook has said.

Another hot topic: Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia's influence on the 2016 presidential election, in February issued indictments of 13 Russian nationals and three entities including the Internet Research Agency, for using Facebook and other social media networks to attempt to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Whether it’s fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people’s information, we didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibilities," Zuckerberg is expected to say. "That was a mistake, and I’m sorry."

But European officials could be even tougher than the U.S. on privacy, as the European Union is set this week to enact new privacy rules, the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR, which restricts what kind of data companies can use and store on EU citizens and what they can do with the data.

