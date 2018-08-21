SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook said it had identified a new political influence campaign that targeted U.S. and other users that originated out of Iran. The campaign mimicked previous Kremlin-linked campaigns that attempted to stir political discord around hot-button social issues.

The social media giant says it started an investigation into coordinated activity by a network of Facebook pages called "Liberty Front Press" after being alerted by a cybersecurity firm. The investigation uncovered additional accounts and pages. In all, Facebook says it has removed 652 pages, groups and accounts for "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

In an unrelated development. Facebook said it also removed accounts previously identified as Russian military intelligence services.

The accounts and pages linked to “Liberty Front Press” typically posed as news or other organizations that shared information in multiple countries without revealing their true identity.

"We are able to link this network to Iranian state media through publicly available website registration information, as well as the use of related IP addresses and Facebook Pages sharing the same admins," Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a blog post.

A view of the Facebook logo on a computer.

Ted Aljibe, AFP/Getty Images

One part of the network “Quest 4 Truth,” claimed to be an independent Iranian media organization, but is in fact linked to Press TV, an English-language news network affiliated with Iranian state media, Facebook said.

The accounts which attempted to conceal their location were created in 2013. In 2017, they began increasing their focus on the U.S. and the UK.

Facebook has removed the accounts and says it's still investigating.

Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the discovery underscores that other foreign governments are "following the Kremlin's playbook."

"This is further evidence that foreign adversaries are actively using social media to divide Americans and undermine our democratic institutions," Warner said in a statement. "I’ve been saying for months that there’s no way the problem of social media manipulation is limited to a single troll farm in St. Petersburg, and that fact is now beyond a doubt."

