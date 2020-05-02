WASHINGTON — Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her two young children were surprised with a military homecoming during the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

President Donald Trump thanked the family for their sacrifice having Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams serving in Afghanistan for the past seven months. This was his fourth deployment.

Trump said Amy has worked full time while taking care of her family as her husband served overseas. The White House said Amy devotes hundreds of hours to helping military families.

When it seemed like Trump finished his statement about the Williams family, he said, "but Amy, there is one more thing. Tonight we have a very special surprise. I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight.”

The crowd started cheering and chanting "U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A."

Amy Williams points to her husband Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams after he surprised her and their children Elliana, 6, and Rowan, 3, by appearing at the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump in a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

AP

