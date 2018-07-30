DETROIT -- Ford most luxurious F-150 pickup will also be its most powerful for the 2019 model year.
The F-150 Limited will offer the mighty Raptor’s twin-turbo 450-horsepower V-6 and a host of new luxury touches. The Raptor is the go-anywhere beast of the Ford F-150 lineup.
Along with glamorous touches like soft two-tone leather, the 2019 F-150 Limited will be the most powerful light pickup on the road.
It’s also one of the ritziest, with interior features and materials to rival a luxury sedan.
The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 produces 510 pound-feet of torque and has a standard 10-speed automatic transmission.
The upgrades are designed to help Ford fend off challenges by all-new pickups from Chevrolet, GMC and Ram.
Sales of the 2019 F-150 Limited should begin late this year.
Pricing hasn’t been announced, but the 2018 F-150 Limited starts at $61,360 and can top $70,000.
While the Raptor was developed to race through rugged terrain like Baja California, the Limited oozes luxury.
Features will include:
- Camel Back two-tone soft-touch leather upholstery
- Multicontour massaging heated and ventilated front seats
- Hand-finished ash swirl wood trim
- Power retractable running boards
- 22-inch aluminum wheels
- A laser-etched plaque with the serial number of each F-150 Limited
- Twin-panel sunroof
- 360-degree camera and trailer brake assist
- Adaptive cruise control
- Forward collision sensing and automatic braking
- Pedestrian detection
- B&O Play audio
The F-150 has been America’s bestselling vehicle for 36 years.