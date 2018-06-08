BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – CW's "All American" echoes elements of high-school dramas "The O.C." and "Friday Night Lights," but it hopes to chart its own path. 

Like Fox's "O.C.," which premiered 15 years ago this week, "All American" is a fish-out-of-water story, this one inspired by the experience of former NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, who grew up in South Central Los Angeles and later attended high school at much wealthier Beverly Hills High School. Like "Lights," football is important to the larger story, which spends time on the gridiron.

"All American" follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a bright, talented football player who transfers from a poor South Central high school to ritzy Beverly Hills after being recruited by coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs).

"The O.C.," where the main character moves from a poor neighborhood into a wealthy Orange County community, "was a big inspiration for this. We've all been watching a lot of 'Last Chance U,' which is really inspiring. ('Dawson's Creek') inspired us as well,"  executive producer April Blair told the Television Critics Association on Monday.

"What makes it different is it really is a tale of two cities. Unlike 'The O.C.,' where he left and never went back to Chino, we go back every week. We spend a lot of time and energy telling stories in the (South Central) community he comes from as well as the one he's entered," she said. 

Diggs said the passage of time makes "All American" different, too.

"I feel where we are today as a country has changed. A lot of the issues we are dealing with mean something a lot different than when the other shows were on the air: identity, race, sexuality," he said. "All that stuff we're forced to look at differently." 

As far as the football scenes, the show strives for accuracy, Blair said, with the advice of Paysinger and one of the show's writers, a former NFL player and a football consulting firm. "We do give a lot of attention to having it be accurate, but for storytelling purposes we take a little liberty."

Paysinger said the football scenes have to be done right.

"As an ex-football player and coming from a family of football coaches, I can't have a TV show be fake," he said. "I don't want friends (and) family texting me, emailing me saying, 'That's not it.' "

