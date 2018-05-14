Harry Reid, who led Senate Democrats for more than a decade, had surgery on Monday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Reid had a tumor removed from his pancreas, and will now undergo chemotherapy, his family said in a statement.

"He is now out of surgery, in good spirits and resting with his family," the statement read. "He is grateful to his highly skilled team of doctors and to all who have sent and continue to send their love and support."

According to his family, his doctors caught the illness early.

Reid spent more than three decades in Congress, including 30 years in the Senate. He retired at the beginning of 2017.

A statement from the family of @SenatorReid pic.twitter.com/7RT7vTW9BM — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) May 14, 2018

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the Nevada Democrat who won Reid's seat, said the retired lawmaker was "no stranger to a fight."

"He beat his opponents in the boxing ring, took on the mob in Nevada, and moved bills in the Senate that no one believed could be done," she said in a statement. "He'll beat cancer too. I wish him a speedy and successful recovery.”

Former House Speaker John Boehner also wished Reid well:

You’re a fighter, Harry. You can whip this. Prayers for @SenatorReid and his family and team. https://t.co/unPTL454hN — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) May 14, 2018

As did Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican who has been battling brain cancer since last summer:

From one cantankerous senator to another, sending my prayers & best wishes to @SenatorReid as he recovers from a successful surgery — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 14, 2018

