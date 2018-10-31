GM through the years
01 / 18
An auto worker assembles an SUV chassis at the General Motors auto plant in Arlington, Texas, May 13, 2014.
02 / 18
General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra speaks about the financial outlook of the automaker, Jan. 10, 2017, in Detroit. The company issued an optimistic earnings forecast this year based on improved cost efficiencies and continued strong sales in North America and China.
03 / 18
People in a Pontiac GTO participate in the Avondale Estates 4th of July Parade to celebrate the Independence Day holiday in Avondale Estates, Ga. on July 4, 2017.
04 / 18
The Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept vehicle is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit on Jan. 12, 2015.
05 / 18
Richard Mayberry inspects Corvettes as they are readied to leave the General Motors Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky. on May 15, 2006.
06 / 18
Burt Reynolds' 1977 Pontiac Trans Am from the movie 'Smokey and the Bandit' is displayed at Julien's Auctions' preview of a collection of items from Burt Reynolds at the Palms Casino Resort on December 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nev.
07 / 18
The Presidential Cadillac carrying President George W. Bush and Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi of Japan passes Elvis Presley's pink Cadillac after the two toured Presley's Graceland Mansion on June 30, 2006 in Memphis, Tenn.
08 / 18
Arnold Schwarzenegger drives a 2001 concept Hummer H2 sport utility truck through Times Square, for the its New York debut, April 10, 2001.
09 / 18
UAW Local 652 shop chairman Art Baker stands next to a collector's edition dark cherry metalic Oldsmobile Alero, number 78 of the final 500 Oldmobiles to be produced on April 28, 2004, outside the Oldsmobile facilities in Lansing, Mich. General Motors Corp. officials announced in December 2000 it would end production of the struggling Oldsmobile line with the 2004 model year. The Alero was the only remaining vehicle in the brand's once diverse lineup.
10 / 18
Operations technicians work the Saturn Ion final inspection line at the General Motors Saturn plant in a Spring Hill on Jan. 21, 2004. Sales of new Saturn vehicles ended in 2009.
11 / 18
The familiar bowtie logo of Chevrolet adorns the grille of a 2007 Tahoe on the lot of a Chevrolet dealership with several hundred other Tahoes in the southeast Denver suburb of Lone Tree, Colo., on Aug. 27, 2006.
12 / 18
Transport driver Ron Stoye unloads a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette at a West Bloomfield Township, Mich. auto dealership on October 17, 1995.
13 / 18
A Buick City employee works on one of the lines in February 1993, in Flint, Mich.
14 / 18
Filmmaker Michael Moore, right, chats with tycoon Malcolm Forbes before a screening of 'Roger and Me' at New York's Lincoln Center, Dec. 18, 1989. Moore's comedy chronicles the tough times of his hometown of Flint, Mich., and his unsuccessful efforts to meet with General Motors Chairman Roger Smith.
15 / 18
This is a 1965 photo of Chevrolet's rear engine Corvair Corsa sports coup. Consumer protection advocate Ralph Nader's 1965 book 'Unsafe at Any Speed: The Designed-In Dangers of the American Automobile' was critical of the corvair's safety record.
16 / 18
General Motors cars occupy the places of honor on the floor of the grand ballroom of the Waldorf-Astoria in New York on Jan. 20, 1955, just prior to the official opening of the General Motors Motorama.
17 / 18
Workers at the end of the assembly line at General Motors plant in Euclid, Ohio, put finishing touches at the cabs of Fisher Body Metal Station Wagons, Aug. 10, 1950.
18 / 18
A General Motors handout photo shows the 1941 Oldsmobile 4-door sedan, with either a six or a straight eight-cylinder engine, with 100 and 110 horsepower respectively. It offered Hydra-Matic, a fully automatic transmission.
635857755082509504-GM-RenCen.JPG
The GM logo is seen on the top of the center tower at the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit on Friday, June 18, 2010.
Patricia Beck, Detroit Free Press

General Motors is offering voluntary buyouts to 18,000 salaried workers, acknowledging Wednesday that if it does not get enough takers, it may consider layoffs in early 2019.

Shortly after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, GM CEO Mary Barra notified employees in an email.

GM salaried workers in North America with at least 12 years of experience are eligible, spokesman Pat Morrissey said.

The move is part of GM's cost-cutting plans, which include a $6.5 billion target for 2018. The savings from the job cuts will not benefit GM until 2019, Morrissey said.

GM, which reported good third-quarter results, will continue recruiting and hiring workers needed for next-generation transportation, Morrissey said. 

About 18,000 GM salaried employees have 12 years or more experience. There is no internal target as to how many GM wants to take the offers, but typically the take rate is "relatively low," Morrissey said.

Depending on how many workers take the offer and other cost-cutting efforts, Morrissey said, "we'll re-evaluate doing an involuntary program after the first of the year."

In the midst of this, GM will continue to recruit talent for certain areas of the business it is expanding, namely engineering and technology for its work on self-driving and electric cars, he said. 

"We always have the need to acquire new talent. We're trying to address ongoing efforts to reduce costs but continue our efforts in working on the future of mobility," said Morrissey. "We'll continue to recruit in select areas of the business."

Business consultants say it makes sense for GM to continue to hire in select areas, but warn that can come at a cost.

“That is the right thing to do for the business, but it will be a big bone of contention from those pushed out or terminated for lack of the needed skills,” said Jon Gabrielsen of J.T. Gabrielsen Consulting. Gabrielsen is a market economist who advises automakers and auto suppliers.

The company has hired 17,000 salaried and hourly workers in the past two years and spent $1 billion remaking its offices to be modern workspaces. It also has won two major investments in its work on autonomous vehicles, with Japan's SoftBank and Honda partnering with the carmaker's Cruise division. 

The company says that 40 percent of its 67,000 salaried full-time global workers have been hired in the past five years. 

Employees who are eligible for the buyout have until Nov. 19 to make a decision. Those who opt to take the buyout have until the end of the year to continue with GM, with severance effective Jan. 1.

Crosstown rival Ford also is working to reduce its salaried workforce but has not yet said how many jobs it expects to eliminate.

GM reported a third-quarter net profit of $3.2 billion before taxes, up 25 percent from a year earlier. It recorded a $5.4 billion loss in the third quarter last year after selling its European operation. 

After taxes, net income was $2.5 billion. 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com