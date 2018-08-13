Great Lakes Museum: The Edmund FitzGerald and so much more

TOLEDO, Ohio — The depth indicator reels off the feet. The air supply counts down the minutes until a return to the surface is mandatory. Meanwhile, the “sub” plows deeper and deeper into the murk.

A map of the bottom of Lake Superior shows the way. A tap of the sub’s toggle to starboard, a little bit to port, forward now, and there it is: the wreck of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald.

Perhaps the most famous ship disaster on the Great Lakes — and immortalized in song by Gordon Lightfoot — “the Fitz” wreck is simulated on an interactive computer screen, but is an accurate depiction of the final resting place of the freighter that disappeared in a storm on Nov. 10, 1975, with the loss of all 29 crew.

The Fitz dive is a popular feature of the four-year-old, $12.5 million National Museum of the Great Lakes, established on the banks of the Maumee River just across from downtown Toledo. The city is a major port on Lake Erie.

The mysterious and sudden loss of the freighter — it never sent a distress signal — has a hold on visitors much like the Titanic story does. Another freighter was just a mile from the Fitz and regularly radioing back and forth. But in a moment, the Fitz was gone.

“There has not been a marine tragedy on the lakes of that type since,” said John McCarty, the museum’s chief operating officer. “They had radar and ship-to-shore communications, but nothing like what we have today … Today that ship would have pulled in some place or never left in the first place.”

One of the Fitz’s inflatable lifeboats and a set of oars, each stamped with the ship’s name, are on exhibit.

The disaster is just one of many tragedies that the museum details in unfolding the maritime history of the Great Lakes.

Landlubbers might assume that, compared to the oceans, the lakes are relatively benign environments for shipping. But the estimated 8,000 shipwrecks — from the centuries of sail to the modern age — reveal the risks inherent in these turbulent inland seas.

The museum, however, is not just about shipwrecks. Galleries detail the role of the lakes in Native American culture, the spread of white settlement into the interior of the North American continent, the inevitable conflict between cultures, the wars that settled national borders and futures, the evolution of maritime technology, and the growth of American agriculture and industry.

“The mission is to make known and preserve the history of the Great Lakes,” McCarty said. “We’re a national museum, not a Toledo museum or a Lake Erie museum.”

Visitors can get an even better sense of life aboard ships in the lakes by stepping outside and going aboard the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a 617-foot-long freighter built in 1911, the year before the Titanic’s ill-fated maiden voyage. For the first three years of its service, the ship was the largest on the lakes, earning it the title “Queen of the Lakes.”

The 8,600-ton Schoonmaker offers a good workout: to appreciate it requires climbs up and down stairways leading to the pilothouse, passenger cabins, captain’s cabin and office, crew quarters, mess, officers’ dining room, galley, cargo hold and the multi-story engine room.

The ship carried coal, ore, grain and even cars during its long service. But the Shenango Furnace Co., which operated the Schoonmaker until 1969, also boasted some of the best-appointed passenger cabins on the lakes. Visitors can see these fumed oak quarters, with cabinets with leaded-glass doors and a rare electric fireplace, that were in their day compared to cabins on the great ocean liners Olympic and Lusitania.

Passengers knew the reputation of the ship for excellent food. One guest in 1953 wrote in the passenger register: “The courses were great. For a meal, I doubt if we were ever late.”

Shenango sold the vessel to the Republic Steel Corp., which renamed it the Willis B. Boyer. It was sold again in 1972 to the Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Co. Laid up in 1980, the ship was acquired as a museum in 1987 by the City of Toledo.

The historic freighter and the museum came together in a happy confluence of events: The ship needed loving care and the museum was looking to expand and move.

In 2006, Paul LaMarre III wanted to show some friends the ship, but it was closed. He started to drive away but spotted somebody on deck. After much effort, LaMarre got the man to come down and speak to him.

“We are closed, we’ve got all sorts of problems with the city, and we don't have a director for the ship,” LaMarre recalled the man telling him. “I said, ‘Are you taking applications?’”

By 2006, LaMarre recalled, “she was listing about 7 degrees to starboard and had 60,000 gallons of water in her ballast tanks and was sitting on the bottom (of the river).”

Flying a flag bearing the famous phrase uttered by Oliver Hazard Perry in the War of 1812, “Don’t Give Up the Ship,” the old vessel became the focus of a massive volunteer and philanthropic effort, buttressed by lakes shipping and supply companies that donated time and materials to restore the freighter.

“It represents our maritime heritage — the Maumee River was the vein of industry that the town of Toledo grew up on — and it not only represents its past but its present and its future,” LaMarre said.

LaMarre has the Great Lakes in his family blood: His great uncles served in ships on the lakes and his father, Paul C. LaMarre Jr., not only is a tugboat company executive but also one of the most prominent maritime artists on the Great Lakes. When the younger LaMarre was a boy, he actually had a model of the very ship he would save decades later. And of course he made his own career on the lakes.

LaMarre became the freighter’s director and shortly thereafter became manager of maritime affairs for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority (he is now director of the port of Monroe, Michigan). One of his responsibilities was a 15,000-square-foot building on the river designed for lakes ferry service that had not materialized.

Meanwhile, the Great Lakes Historical Society was looking to relocate its museum from Vermilion, Ohio, to larger quarters. LaMarre and the society soon realized the Schoonmaker and the unused Toledo building were a perfect match for a new national museum.

On July 1, 2011, exactly a century after her first christening, the ship was rechristened with its original name by a member of the Schoonmaker family. The ship moved to its current berth in 2012 and the museum opened a year and a half later.

“We put it all together,” McCarty said.

