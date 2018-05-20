Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupts on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii.

After destroying dozens of houses, lava from the Kilauea volcano has now reached the ocean, presenting a new health threat to Hawaiians.

Civil defense authorities on Hawaii posted a warning to stay clear of any lava stream that is flowing into the ocean. When the super hot lava hits the cooler sea water, it produces what is called "laze," hydrochloric acid steam that pours into the air along with fine particles of glass.

"Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation," the agency said in a message to residents. "Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning."

Kīlauea Update: Moderate eruption of lava continues from multiple points along active fissure system; gas emissions remain elevated. At the summit, no explosive eruption of ash since May 17. https://t.co/7ovigoIyC1 pic.twitter.com/J3bSVHj5gn — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 18, 2018

The latest dispatch from Civil Defense says a lava flow crossed Highway 137 at the 13-mile marker and has entered the ocean. Another flow is 1,300 feet from the same highway, resulting in closure of the highway between Kamaili Road and Pohoiki Road.

The threat comes as one of the first injuries as a direct result of lava flows was reported, a man who suffered a "serious" injury from lava splatter while sitting on the porch of his home, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser. "I heard the injury was quite bad, serious to his leg," the newspaper quoted Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno as saying.

More than 20 fissures have opened since the volcano's latest activity began May 3 and are being tracked.

Lava from a Kilauea volcano fissure erupts and burns near a home on Hawaii's Big Island on May 19, 2018 in Kapoho, Hawaii.

Yet, with more than 2,000 residents under evacuation, life largely goes on as normal on much of the Big Island. The tourism industry is still in full swing and the island's airports remain open.





