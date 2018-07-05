Richard Quintero is shown with his guitar in 2014,

The recording of Richard Lee Quintero's 911 call in late March went viral. After all, Quintero reported he was Jesus Christ and turned himself in for breaking into a Pizza Hut, where he ate a pizza and drank a Mountain Dew.

The story since then for the Greensboro, N.C., man is far from funny. Quintero, who suffers from chronic paranoid schizophrenia, amputated his own tongue after spending three weeks in jail. That got him hospitalized for about a week until he was sent to Raleigh's maximum security Central Prison, where he was under what's known as "safekeeping" until an expected May 18 court date.

After spending 48 days behind bars, Quintero was declared incompetent this week after a psychiatric evaluation, the charges were dismissed and he was moved to one of North Carolina's three psychiatric hospitals Wednesday.

It was "heartbreaking" to Quintero's mother, Alice Yorks, that her son's mental illness became comedic fodder online for more than a million people who listened and shared news clips including from CNN. And while she's relieved her son seems safe, Yorks knows it may not last.

Psychiatrist Elinore McCance-Katz is the first assistant secretary of Health and Human Services for mental health and substance abuse.

"This isn't just a story for Rich and our family," says Yorks. "There are just not enough psychiatric facilities to provide the much-needed treatment."

Psychiatrist Elinore McCance-Katz, the first-ever assistant secretary of Health and Human Services for mental health and substance abuse, agrees.

"That should not happen," McCance-Katz says of Quintero's case. "Those are avoidable tragedies."

Quintero's is hardly just a story about how one mentally ill man wound up in prison. Jails and prisons are often called "the new asylums," says a 2016 report by the Treatment Advocacy Center, a non-profit policy group focusing on serious mental illness. The report found that in 44 states, there are more people with mental illness in the largest jail or prison than the largest psychiatric hospital.

D.J. Jaffe is the founder of Mental Illness Policy Org. and the author of the new book "Insane Consequences: How the Mental Health Industry Fails the Mentally Ill."

"They should have taken (Quintero) to a hospital, but North Carolina is near the bottom in the number of hospital beds per 100,000 people," says D.J. Jaffe, author of the new book Insane Consequences: How the Mental Health Industry Fails the Mentally Ill. "So police know that if they take someone to the hospital, they will likely not be admitted or if admitted, will be quickly discharged."

The day before he was arrested, Quintero had been approved to go into a 30-day inpatient treatment center for his mental health and substance abuse disorders. His mother thinks he was temporarily homeless after being forced to leave a motel he was staying in.

The March break-in wasn't Quintero's first scrape with the law. He's been arrested at least three other times, once for beating another group-home resident with a brick after becoming convinced his victim had become one of the characters in the violent video games the man often played.

"If they don't get the care and treatment they need," McCance-Katz says many people are arrested, put in jail until they can get into a psychiatric facility and then released without enough connection to resources in the community.

"Then the same cycle starts again," she says.

Yorks says she and his two sisters have been with Quintero all along the way, searching for him while he's been homeless and visiting him at or picking him up from hospitals after he called 911 to go to the emergency room. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia after being found wandering the streets naked at 19. He turned 47 Thursday.

For most of the time he was behind bars, Yorks says Quintero had to spend 23 out of 24 hours a day in his cell.

When she met with her son for nearly two hours recently from behind a glass barrier, Yorks says could see his tongue was missing back to where it attached to the bottom of his mouth. Cases of people suffering from schizophrenia self-mutilating the tongue, lips and other body parts have often been reported in medical literature.

When local jails have inmates with medical or mental health problems they can't treat in their facilities, Central spokesman Jerry Higgins says they ask the state if they can move the person to a state prison for "safekeeping." Central is the largest prison in the state that has a hospital, he says, adding that it is also the largest provider of mental health treatment in the state.

Federal health-care privacy laws prevent the release of medical information without the patient's consent so neither Central nor the Guilford County sheriff's department, which runs High Point jail, would discuss the medical aspects of Quintero's case with USA TODAY. Yorks had to rely on Quintero's "guardian," who works for North Carolina's department of social services, for information as her son is considered a ward of the state.

James Secor, Guilford County's sheriff's attorney, says the jails had health care plans in place for treatment of Quintero's "physical, medical and mental health needs." After Quintero's "self-inflicted injuries," he was sent by ambulance to the hospital, he says.

There are better ways, says Jaffe. Among the possible solutions:

• Assisted outpatient treatment. At least 40% of people with serious mental illness don't realize they are mentally ill, a condition known as anosognosia. When these people are violent, instead of being arrested and sent to jail or prison, many states require courts to order them into supervised treatment programs. These programs have been shown to reduce arrests and incarceration, as well as prevent violent acts associated with mental illness, including suicide and violence against others. Jaffe says about 80% of people report this treatment helped them get well and stay well.

• Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. HHS is funding a pilot project in eight states that includes clinics that are similar to federally qualified health centers, but with mental health and substance abuse services as well. The clinics will offer 24/7 emergency psychiatric services that will keep people out of ERs, where employees aren't trained to work with those with severe mental illness, says McCance-Katz.

• Long-acting medications. Injections that can last for weeks or months are one of the best ways to increase mentally ill patients' adherence to their medications, says Jaffe. That worked occasionally for Quintero, although his injectable medication would incapacitate him for a while right after he got longer-acting versions, says Yorks, but once past that he would do well. Like many, however, he would become convinced he didn't need the medication as he would feel fine. "If you catch that cycle early, you can get them back on track," says Yorks.





