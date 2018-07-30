A young man stood on a street median in Mountain View, California, the tech-hub home of companies like Google, with a sign: "Homeless / Hungry 4 success / Take a resume."

David Casarez moved to Silicon Valley with three years' experience as a software developer and a degree from Texas A&M University. That's according to a series of Twitter posts by @jaysc0, who relayed Casarez's story and resume.

"We spoke for about an hour," said the Twitter user, identified as Jasmine Scofield. "He came to the Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community. He’s sleeping in parks & still trying to get freelance work, interviews, and applications in."

Casarez, 26, arrived in Mountain View last fall with a few months' salary and dreams of his own business, according to NBC Bay Area, but the region's steep cost of living plagued him. He slept in his van until money for payments ran out, the station reported, and he lost the van in June.

"All I wanted was for one person to notice, take my resume and give me an opportunity," Casarez told the station.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

More than one did: 200,000-plus people responded to the tweets on Casarez. "Google, Netflix, LinkedIn, and many other companies have already reached out," Scofield said. One CEO offered nonprofit funding to assist with housing.

“A product manager from Bitcoin.com was wondering if I could work remotely or if I want to relocate to Tokyo,” Casarez told the New York Post, claiming he received more than 200 job offers. “But tonight, I’ll be back on my bench in Rengstorff Park.”

Casarez's story is a reminder of the brutal housing crisis in Silicon Valley, where a burned-out house lists for $800,000 and six-figure salaries are considered "low income."

